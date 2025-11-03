‘Hocus Pocus’ star spills on third movie plans, and the Sanderson Sisters might be back sooner than you think

Bette Midler provided an update on ‘Hocus Pocus 3,’ with Disney brewing big plans for the beloved witches’ next adventure.

There’s no need to light the Black Flame Candle as the Sanderson Sisters are officially coming back. This Halloween brought more than spooky fun for ‘Hocus Pocus’ fans, as Bette Midler confirmed that the long-awaited ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ has completed its script. And it marks a major step forward for the cult-favorite Disney franchise. The news comes before ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ aired on Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” marathon on October 31 at 9:30 PM ET/PT, enchanting audiences once again. For those who missed the broadcast or prefer uninterrupted viewing, the sequel remains available to stream anytime on Disney+.

The OTT platform has become the home of all things ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Fans can also find official clips and behind-the-scenes content on ABC News’ YouTube channel, ensuring the Sanderson magic lives on across multiple platforms. But the real treat this season was Midler’s exciting revelation about the third installment. Two weeks back, the legendary actress, who has portrayed the wickedly hilarious Winifred Sanderson since the original 1993 film, confirmed that the script for ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ has been completed. As quoted by Red94, “A script has been completed for ‘Hocus Pocus 3.’ The producers are working out all those details,” Midler revealed.

Her comment hints that the witches’ broomsticks may soon be taking flight once again. While no official release date has been announced, sources close to the project say location scouting and pre-production could begin as early as 2026. This suggests that the film may still be a couple of years away from casting its next cinematic spell. The announcement has sparked renewed excitement among fans who have been waiting since 2023, when Disney’s then–motion picture chief Sean Bailey first teased the possibility of a third movie.

The confirmation of a finished script solidifies that the studio is serious about keeping the franchise alive. The ‘Hocus Pocus’ legacy continues to thrive three decades after the original film’s release. Initially a box office underperformer in 1993, the spooky comedy found new life through home video, streaming, and annual TV marathons. It eventually became one of Disney’s most beloved Halloween traditions. The 2022 sequel, ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ reunited Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Now, anticipation for the third chapter is reaching a fever pitch.

While the studio has not yet confirmed the returning cast, Thora Birch, who played young Dani Dennison in the original, has publicly expressed her eagerness to return, as per Economic Times. As of now, Disney is keeping the plot under wraps, but if the franchise’s history is any indication, audiences can expect a mix of family-friendly frights, campy humor, and nostalgic nods to the films that made the Sanderson Sisters iconic. Whether the witches will return to modern-day Salem or take their tricks somewhere new remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is officially on the horizon and this time, fans won’t have to wait 300 years for another resurrection.