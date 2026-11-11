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‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson suffers painful injury hours before Grammy Night performance: ‘I broke my...’

Despite breaking her nose, Jenna Johnson delivered a salsa performance with Harry Shum Jr. that earned them 29 out of 30 points
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'DWTS' featuring Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from 'DWTS' featuring Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Season 35's Grammy Night, pro dancer Jenna Johnson revealed she sustained an unexpected injury. Before the November 10 episode of the dance competition series, Jenna, who is paired with Harry Shum Jr., shared an update. She posted a video via Instagram, with a caption: “Salsa: 1. Jenna’s Nose: 0. Happy Show Day.” The pro dancer said, “Last night, I definitely broke my nose during camera blocking. Little swollen. No black eyes today, which is awesome, but if my nose looks four times the size, that’s why.” She did not share any details about how the injury might affect her performance on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Despite the injury, things appeared to be in Jenna and Harry's favor, as they only had to perform once during the latest episode. The duo earned immunity from the second-round dance-off based on their performance the previous week. They have consistently impressed the judges, earning perfect scores for two consecutive weeks. They also received another perfect 40 from the judges for their team freestyle performance last week.

Stills from 'DWTS' featuring Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

The duo stayed at the top of the table as they earned 29 points out of 30 for their Grammy Night performance. They performed a salsa routine to 'Die With A Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. The episode also featured an elimination that sent Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy home. To learn more about the latest episode, fans can head to ABC and Hulu and watch their favorite pairs' performances.

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