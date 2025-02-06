When Gwen Stefani asked Ellen DeGeneres to be her maid of honor on live TV: "We can put some...."

Stefani and Shelton married in a private ceremony on their Oklahoma ranch. The couple invited only 30 guests for their special day.

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton in a private wedding on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021, the couple invited only 30 guests for their special day. Before the big day, Stefani invited DeGeneres to be her maid of honor and shared her plans when she appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' "I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?" Stefani jokingly said when the comedian asked if there was anything she could help with."We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff."

DeGeneres happily agreed to the honor, "You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there. I don't mind doing any of that for you because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear," she added. "I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you, Gwen." The 'Rich Girl' hitmaker also shared her experience of spending time on the Oklahoma ranch with her three sons and Shelton during the lockdown. "This is the first time I've ever spent that amount of time manning the house," she said. Stefani discussed the household chores she was taking care of and also working around the ranch looking after the animals.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Kempin)

Meanwhile, as the couple carried on with their nuptial plans former Voice coach Miley Cyrus offered to serenade them as the official wedding singer. "Also @gwenstefani

@blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!" she wrote on X. Stefani and Shelton met on the sets of 'The Voice' and dated for almost five years before announcing their marriage plans. The couple got engaged in October 2020.

The 'Hollaback Girl' was previously married to British musician Gavin Rossdale, the couple went through a messy divorce after a cheating scandal. Rossdale was allegedly accused of having an extramarital affair with the nanny. As per The Independent, the ex-couple currently co-parent three sons - Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10. “When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life,” Stefani reflected. Later in an exclusive with People, she called Shelton an unexpected "miracle" that changed her life. Stefani acknowledged in the interview that her lifetime goal of raising a happy family had come true.

"I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream,” she said, “and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle.” Stefani went on to say that she was devastated by the divorce and was unsure of how to safeguard her kids because she was raised in a loving household and had never seen a broken marriage. Last year Stefani and Shelton commemorated their third wedding anniversary by sharing adorable messages for each other on Instagram. “It has always been you,” the 'Just a Girl' singer wrote, while the 'Nobody But You' singer complimented with a selfie post captioning it "I love you."