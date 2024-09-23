When does 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 2 air? Fans outraged over huge gap

'Matlock' fans are frustrated by the long wait between Episode 1 and Episode 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated series 'Matlock' premiered on Sunday, September 22 on CBS, and fans are already crying for more. However, they'll have to wait a while for the next episode. The Sunday premiere was a strategic move to capitalize on post-football viewership, but moving forward, 'Matlock' will occupy Thursday nights, following the popular show 'Ghosts'.

This scheduling decision may prove beneficial, especially with Kathy Bates at the center of it all. The show's unique blend of law and drama has generated significant buzz, and we're eager to see how the story plays out. Unfortunately, the nearly three-week gap between episodes has sparked outrage among enthusiasts.

When to catch 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 2?

'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 2 will air on Thursday, October 17, at 9-10 pm ET/PT on CBS, and streams on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). In this episode, titled, 'Rome, in a Day,' Matty and her team tackle a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager accused of murder, while Olympia and Julian face a parenting disagreement.

Fans have a field day as CBS delays 'Matlock' Episode 2

While CBS had announced that Episode 1 was just a sneak-peak, fans are now enraged because they just saw the super thrilling Episode 1 and are begging for more. Many of them took to X to express their frustration, as one user wrote, "I was kind of not liking the new 'Matlock' until the twist at the end. Now I’m invested and it’s not on again until mid-October? Probably will forget about it at that time," while another fan questioned, "I have to wait til October 17th for the next episode of 'Matlock'?"

I was kind of not liking the new #Matlock until the twist at the end. Now I’m invested and it’s not on again until mid October? Probably will forget about it in that time. — Kelly T (@tropicalchik) September 23, 2024

I have to wait til Oct. 17th for the next episode of #Matlock? — That TV Weirdo (@ThatTVWeirdo) September 23, 2024

One fan shared, "CBS you did that!!! 'Matlock' better stay on TV for the next 10 years!!!! October 17!! That's dirty!!" "Ok @CBS you premiered 'Matlock' tonight but the next episode won’t air until 10/17, do you want the show to be successful or nah," commented an angry fan.

@cbs you did that!!! Matlock better stay on tv for the next 10 yrs!!!! October 17!! Thats dirty!! — Nyree Matthews (@nailkid2) September 23, 2024

Ok @CBS you premiered #matlock tonight but the next episode won’t air until 10/17, do you want the show to be successful or nah? 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Jai M. (@jaimuziq) September 23, 2024

'Matlock' trailer

