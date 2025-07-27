‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant’s resemblance to political figure is so spot-on, fans (and us) can’t look away

Wait a minute.... Did we just see Kamala Harris on 'Wheel of Fortune'?

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans thought this contestant was former Vice President Kamala Harris due to their uncanny resemblance! When Shirley King, from Henderson, Nevada, appeared on the game show, fans went into a frenzy. She had Harri’s signature short brown hair with curls at the ends. King even wore a formal outfit: black pants and a blazer with a pink top underneath. If that wasn’t enough resemblance, King’s voice also sounded similar to that of the former Vice President. She entered the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ stage with her fellow competitors, Steven Koller, from Palm Desert, California, and Danny Harrison, from Wilton Manors, Florida, on May 15, 2025.

Although King didn’t have luck on her side to reach the Bonus round of the show, she did become viral on the internet. “Kamala Harris is on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’” an X user wrote with a picture of King. “lmao I wasn't wearing my glasses and thought the lady in the middle playing ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is Kamala Harris,” another social media user commented. “What is Kamala Harris doing on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tonight?” a third fan added. “There’s a lady on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ rn who looks like Kamala Harris,” another internet user pointed out.

King was very enthusiastic ahead of playing the game and was excited to channel “girl power” and beat her fellow players. Unfortunately, the game didn’t start out in her favor as both Koller and Harrison solved the first two toss-ups. She wasn’t on board even on the first puzzle, which Koller solved and took a lead with $10,350. Koller and Harrison solved the following two puzzles, leaving King behind to catch up. She finally earned her first win during the Triple Toss-Ups by solving one of them and earning $2,000. But unfortunately, that’s where the game concluded.

Harrison became the big winner with $28,890 and got the chance to play the Bonus Round. Whereas Koller went home with $21,699. The former chose the “What are you doing?” category for the Bonus Round, but he couldn’t solve the puzzle and missed out on the additional money. His puzzle looked like: “_A_ _N_ A _ _ _C_E,” and the correct answer was “Baking a Quiche.” Harrison’s Bonus Round fail was the fourteenth consecutive loss for the show. However, fans were least bothered about the final round curse as King hogged the spotlight in that episode.

In their interview with social media correspondent Maggie Sajak, King admitted that she was feeling ok but only a little “poorer” than her fellow players. “I thought we had a good time. I felt supported,” Koller admitted. He could empathise with King’s loss, considering he landed on ‘Bankruptcy’ once during a crucial moment in the game. “It was great to be there for each other, and then we win, we cheer each other on,” he added. “It was just a win for all of us being here, and it was a win for us too because you all were so much fun,” Maggie told the crew of flight attendants, and they agreed.