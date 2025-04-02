‘Wheel of Fortune’ player reveals how Vanna White holds the key to winning: 'Don't spin until...'

Appearing on the 'Wheel of Fortune' is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Potential contestants go through a grueling audition process before they are selected. Only 600 out of the million applicants each year are chosen, as per Cinemablend. Hence, when a future contestant sought game advice, the Reddit community came up with insightful tips and tricks on acing the game show. "Hi all! I just received an email, I am a potential candidate for the Wheel of Fortune! I am an avid watcher and huge fan of the show, and am so excited! That being said, I am a little nervous. Any tips or advice? Thanks in advance!" @sophaloafofbread1 wrote on the forum.

Avid fans of the show came up with intelligent advice: "Choose PHRASE if you make it to the bonus round! That is definitely the easiest category," @Compass_rltr commented. "The WOF app actually did help me prepare quite a bit. I think that’s why I did so well on the toss-ups!" @Few-Long-7909, a former contestant, urged. However, another former contestant by the name of @smashmouthftball shared a lengthy message under the viral thread.

His ultimate advice was to observe the hostess Vanna White pass subtle hints through her moves, "Watch Vanna, do not spin the wheel until you see her return to the side of the puzzle board. This is more time for you to think. Once she gets to the side of the board, you have 5 seconds to spin, buy a vowel, or solve, so use the time she walks across to think," the Reddit user cautioned. The forum user mirrored former game host Pat Sajak's word of advice - Buy vowels! “There are some real simple logistical things — buy vowels, that’s important,” Sajak addressed in a 2017 video interview. “Especially for long puzzles, if people buy vowels, they’re likely to win. If they don’t, they’re likely to lose. It’s the way it goes,” he added.

“Most people think, ‘Why would you buy a vowel?’” White echoed while dishing out game secrets. “But to me, that’s the most important way to win the round.” The next piece of advice was not to get distracted from the puzzle board: "They could be using that time thinking about the puzzle. I’ll tell them where it lands; they don’t have to look at it. So they waste time doing that," Sajak suggested. The previous participant also revealed that during the dress rehearsal, the show's producers frequently gave away clues. Additionally, he revealed that during the price puzzle, the name of the winning destination is often hidden in the word puzzle.

Interested contestants can begin by filling in a written application on the 'Wheel of Fortune' website to register their name for the show, as per People. After answering a set of simple questions, the individual can then upload a 60-second video demonstrating a skill or hobby. Once that is done, there is a set of five toss-up puzzles that have to be solved within 10 minutes. After that, the application goes through a screening process, which could take months, and the selected participants are notified. “We try our best to get contestants on the show within 18 months,” the site reveals.