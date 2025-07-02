Stay-at-home dad running straight into wife’s arms after emotional ‘Wheel of Fortune’ victory will melt you

Contestant runs to hug his wife who couldn't hold back tears after his big win – then the host did this!

Emotions were on an override when Gerard Amento won big on ‘Wheel of Fortune!’ The contestant was on a lucky streak throughout the competition and pulled ahead of his competitors. The Beaumont native, a stay-at-home married father of two daughters, brought his wife on the show. He concluded the previous rounds with $23,440 and a trip to Greece and Turkey. Despite landing on a Bankrupt during the wheel spin, Amento managed to surpass his opponents and made it to the Bonus Round. Before the round began, Amento told host Ryan Seacrest that his wife, Leah, was “more excited” than him.

“She wants to go to Greece,” he added. “So, if he wins big money, will you cry more?” the host asked. “No. I’m just so happy for him,” Leah responded while wiping off her tears. The host assured that he’ll make a good chunk of money no matter what. The contestant chose the “Phrase” category and guessed letters “C, B, M, and A” and was presented with the puzzle that read: T_E_ _A_E A BR_ _ _T _ _T_RE.” After the 10-second countdown began, Amento didn’t take long before guessing “They have a bright future,” and it was bang on. The correct answer got him $40,000, which brought his total tally to $63,440.

“Unbelievable, this guy,” Seacrest reacted to his win. The contestant immediately ran to his wife, hugged her, and brought her to the stage. As Leah couldn’t stop her tears, Seacrest offered her a handkerchief to wipe her tears. The host’s gentlemanly gesture was certainly a cherry on top. “Ryan is so sweet! I love him as the host!” one YouTube user commented on the official ‘Wheel of Fortune’ video. Other fans had a hilarious reaction to Amento’s victory celebration. “To be honest, I laughed at how Gerard ran to his wife at the end. Congrats to him,” another social media user wrote.

“Wow, he is a good WOF player,” one fan wrote. “That was spincredisolve,” another internet user quipped. Ahead of his appearance on the game show, Amento took to social media to announce the news. “I get to be on the greatest game show of them all, America's Game,” he captioned the post, which was a picture of him with his name tag. “Still doesn't feel real that I got a chance to play one of my favorite games and spin the iconic wheel,” he wrote. “I'm excited to share the experience with all of you!” he added.

Ryan Seacrest, who’s been a long-time host of ‘American Idol,’ replaced Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in September 2024. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” the former said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He admitted to having enjoyed watching the veteran host and Vanna White on television for nearly 40 years. He revealed that one of his first gigs was hosting a game show and called it a full-circle moment. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” Seacrest added.