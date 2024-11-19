What's the feud between Ashley Jones and Shen Williams? ‘Teen Mom’ star bashes ex-mother-in-law in co-parenting clash

Shen Williams and Ashley Jones have shared a turbulent history

The drama between 'Teen Mom' star Ashley Jones and her ex-mother-in-law Shenandoah "Shen" Williams has just gotten a lot more tense, as Ashley publicly ripped into Shen over some co-parenting drama involving Ashley's daughter, Holly. Ashley decided to take to Instagram to air her frustrations because Shen supposedly isn't allowing her or Bar Smith to co-parent their daughter effectively.

In her post, Ashley declared that despite the personal issues in her and Bar's relationship, he remains committed to being a father to Holly. Ashley slammed Shen for giving "trashy advice" to Bar regarding keeping his distance from Holly. Ashley emphasized that Bar does not support such advice; instead, he continues to stay connected with his daughter even under less-than-ideal conditions.

Ashley bashes Shen (Instagram/@ashleysiren)

Ashley also alleged that Shen shirked her responsibilities as a grandmother. Months ago, she said, she had reached out to Shen to help broker communication between Bar and Holly, but Shen allegedly did nothing. Instead, Ashley implied that Shen has dedicated a lot of her energy to her social media persona rather than being around her granddaughter.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ashley called Shen out for not making the effort to adapt to the limited video visitations allowed by Clark County's rules. She repeated that she's doing her part being a mother to maintain Holly's relationship with Bar, while urging Shen to do her part as a grandmother, insinuating that Shen needs to step up if she wants to be included in Holly's life. However, this is not the first time the two have clashed; the two have had a rocky relationship that has often spilled over into public platforms for years.

Why did 'Teen Mom' star Ashley Jones and Bar Smith split?

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith from 'Teen Mom' broke up due to continuous troubles in their relationship, including trust issues, communication gaps, and problems in co-parenting their daughter, Holly. The tensions in their relationship were mainly because of family conflicts, especially the fight between Ashley and Bar's mom, Shen Williams, and their different priorities.



Bar's legal issues and personal struggles became additional reasons for the breakup. Despite the split, both Ashley and Bar remain committed to co-parenting Holly, even though the tension between them does not go away. The demand of reality TV stardom didn't make matters easier with their public relationship struggles.

Ashley and ex-Bar Smith (Instagram/@ashleysiren/Bar Smith)



Who is 'Teen Mom' star Ashley Jones dating now?

Ashley Jones, star of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter', made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Orlando, this October 2024. Posting a shot of them attending a Las Vegas Raiders game, beaming, he had his arm around her. Ashley, 27, was being very careful about social media use when it came to her relationship, saying in September that she's cautious because "social media is not so nice."



Reflecting on the past, she explained that she is living her life and trying not to get bogged down by hating situations. She said that she believes her estranged husband, Bar Smith, was upset when he came across a photo of Orlando on her Instagram Story. The two were married for three years before filing for divorce in August 2024 after some really rocky moments regarding Bar's legal issues.