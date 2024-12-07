What's the deal with Sami? 'The Agency' introduces new twists to this mysterious character

Contains spoilers for 'The Agency'

'The Agency' Episode 3 continues with the biggest cliffhanger from Episode 2 that left us curious for the entire week. Last week's episode concluded with Martian (Michael Fassbender) getting suspicious of his lover, Sami. He found out that although Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith) had traveled to London to attend an academic course with UNESCO, she never attended the lectures after the first day.

Martian, who is a seasoned spy, doesn't want to spy on the love of his life and therefore decides to directly confront her about this situation. In Episode 3, they meet up but Martian is seen facing difficulty in figuring out how to start the conversation. The episode builds upon this angle and weaves it into an even more tangled web.

Martian's suspicion about Sami continues to grow in 'The Agency' Episode 3

Michael Fassbender and Jodie Turner-Smith in 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

During their first meeting in the episode, Martian casually asks Sami how her course is going. Sami goes ahead and lies with a straight face. She says that the course is exactly what she had expected it to be, further adding that the lectures are too boring to sit through. At this point, she doesn't reveal that she hasn't been attending them. Their meeting is abruptly cut short by Henry's (Jeffrey Wright) arrival at the hotel, leaving Martian wondering why Sami lied to him. And therefore, he asks her to meet one more time.

This time, Martian doesn't hesitate and bluntly asks Sami why she lied to him about attending the lectures. She repeats what she said last time - the lectures are too boring to sit through. Martian, who is unsatisfied by this answer further grills her as to why she came to London if she had no interest in the course. But Sami doesn't stumble here as well. She asserts that she just wanted to get away from all the terrorism and growing violence in Africa and wanted to live freely where she didn't have to fear for her life.

Martian then asks if she had come there because of him. This angers Sami, as she mentions she never interrogated him in such a manner even though he did things that were quite suspicious. Sami is clearly upset and she decides to go separate ways. Even though Sami had answers to every question of Martian, it seemed clear that he hadn't yet brushed away his suspicion. There's something troublesome about this woman, and our doubts are triggered with the last scene in the episode.

'The Agency' Episode 3 introduces new mystery about Sami

A still from 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

We are introduced with a new twist in the final moments of 'The Agency' Episode 3. After Sami and Martian's heated argument, a man calls her out, asks her to sit in his car, and then drives her away. Now it seems that this man has been following her for quite some time now as he knew exactly where to find her.

Could this be Sami's husband, Mustafa, who tracked her down all the way from Africa to London? Knowing that Mustafa is a jealous man and Sami has been cheating on him, the probability of the mystery man being him is quite high. But we don't think that a spy thriller would like to build upon this marital issue and love triangle route, especially for a character who isn't even the lead protagonist. So, could it be Sami's associate (if she is actually a spy) in the car? In that case, we are seated for the next episodes of 'The Agency'.

