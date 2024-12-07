This scene in 'The Agency' Episode 3 proves spy life is far from glamorous

Episode 3 turns out to be the best episode of 'The Agency' so far as it dives into the emotions of protagonist

Contains spoilers for 'The Agency' Episode 3

When 'The Agency' premiered on November 29, we had one complain. The show was rushing through everything, ultimately leaving us confused. However, in this week's episode, it finally takes things slow, as it peels the layers of Martian's (Michael Fassbender) personal life while the high-octane action takes a back seat (thankfully).

The thing about spy dramas is that it focuses too much on the action and deadly chases. Amid the life-threatening missions, most of the spy dramas make one big mistake - leaving their personal life or emotions out of equation. But 'The Agency' takes a pause to give us a closer look at the psychological toll of living as a spy.

Martian's scene with his daughter in 'The Agency' Episode 3 stands out

Michael Fassbender and India Fowler in 'The Agency' (Paramount+/@lukevarley)

In 'The Agency' Episode 3, we get to see Martian's strained relationship with his daughter, Poppy (India Fowler). We already know that Poppy isn't happy with her father's unavailability. She is angry that her father is keeping secrets from her and therefore, she goes snooping around his apartment.

When she finds a set of fake ID's, she confront Martian. Now, he doesn't explain himself and instead lashes out at her. He then warns her that his apartment is under surveillance 24*7, and Poppy abruptly leaves without finding any resolution to sort the differences between her and her father. This particular scene shows that nothing is easy in the life of a spy- neither the job, nor their personal relationships. They struggle between being honest with their family while maintaining their secrecy and ensuring their wellbeing.

'The Agency' highlights a spy's mental state

Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

During the episode, we also see Martian sitting down with Dr Blake for psychiatric evaluation where we get a deep understanding about the life of an intelligence operative. He is self-aware of his choices and yet he grapples with the cost he has to pay for it like evading truths about his dangerous relationship with Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith).

We are glad that 'The Agency slowed down its pace because we needed to connect with the protagonist and these two scenes have served the purpose. It is also refreshing to see that being a spy is not all about snooping around, getting into smart action and facing death every single moment of their lives.

Now when weknow more about his personality and psyche, we are ready to get back to the action and espionage thrill that the show has promised.

Three episodes of 'The Agency' are streaming on Paramount+