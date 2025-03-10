Jimmy Fallon puts John Travolta on the spot with a nostalgic challenge: "Who is the better…?"

"I don't know if I can beat that," said a humble John Travolta before nailing the challenge.

John Travolta's iconic roles in films like 'Grease' and 'Face/Off' have left a lasting impression on fans, and in a surprising turn of events, they came to life once again in a memorable segment on 'The Tonight Show.' Known for his exceptional acting skills, Travolta showcased his signature moves and undeniable charm, which created an unforgettable TV moment. It all began when the host, Jimmy Fallon, challenged Travolta to a fun and nostalgic game, offering fans a delightful trip down memory lane.

John Travolta speaks onstage during the premiere of Quiver Distribution's 'The Fanatic' on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

During his appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' in 2020, the two-time Oscar nominee took on Fallon’s challenge of an impression battle, where both reenacted some of Travolta's most iconic past roles, as per Denver7. "Who is the better John Travolta?" Fallon asked, setting the stage for the friendly competition. Fallon kicked things off with an impression of Tony Manero from 'Saturday Night Fever,' and just before delivering a line, said, "It just feels so weird doing it right next to you."

Travolta, amused by the challenge, responded humbly, "I don't know if I can beat that." But he quickly proved otherwise, delivering spot-on impressions of Danny Zuko from 'Grease' and even Castor Troy from 'Face/Off,' which is a particularly tricky challenge since it involved impersonating Nicolas Cage pretending to be Travolta. Fallon and Travolta then wrapped up the segment by performing the iconic Vinnie Barbarino dance from 'Welcome Back, Kotter' 'together,' proving that Travolta still has his signature moves intact.

The Internet was obviously in awe and left their appreciation under the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.' A comment reads, "The part where Travolta was being Travolta being Nic Cage blew my mind!" while another states, "As a John Travolta fan, I can honestly say that was adorable and amazing." In a similar vein, a comment states, "As a John Travolta fan, I can honestly say that was adorable and amazing." Another remarked, "Seeing John Travolta redo Danny Zuko made me more happy than I ever thought it would...."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

During his appearance on the popular talk show, Travolta spoke about his unexpected role in Pitbull’s '3 To Tango' music video. Disguised with Pitbull’s signature bald look, he appears as a mystery man before revealing his identity and dancing, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Travolta called Pitbull a "great entrepreneur" and shared that their collaboration stemmed from his years-long interest in working together.

The conversation then shifted to 'The Fanatic,' directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. In the film, Travolta takes on the role of Moose, an obsessive fan desperate to meet his idol, Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). Travolta explained that the movie delves into the boundaries between celebrities and their fans, asking, "Where do you draw the line as a movie star? Where do you draw the line as a fan?" Describing Moose, he said, "I play him as an honest fan, at first … by confusion, he becomes a stalker.” He further elaborated on Moose’s character, calling him "earnest" but also "a man-child."