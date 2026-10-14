When does ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2 return? Full release schedule, episode guide and more

'9-1-1: Nashville' returns with a new detective, dangerous emergencies and unresolved tensions following the Season 1 finale.

'9-1-1: Nashville' is returning to ABC for Season 2, bringing more high-stakes rescues, family drama, and a new detective to the franchise. Ryan Phillippe joins the ensemble as Detective Rogue Kelly, adding a new investigative storyline to the drama. '9-1-1: Nashville' Season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 9/8c on ABC, following the original '9-1-1.'

New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. The season is expected to feature 18 episodes, with the full run extending into early 2027. ABC has not confirmed the release dates for every episode, so the schedule beyond the initial installments remains subject to updates. The available schedule is as follows:

Chris O'Donnell and Michael Provost in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' — (Image Source: @Disney)

Episode 1: 'Going Rogue': October 15, 2026. Station 113 responds to a museum overrun by murder hornets, while Detective Rogue Kelly makes his debut.

Episode 2: 'Boys and Boils': October 22, 2026.

Episode 3: 'Let There Be Darkness': October 29, 2026.

Episode 4: November 5, 2026. The episode title has not been provided.

Episode 5: November 12, 2026. The episode title has not been provided.

Episode 6: November 19, 2026. The episode title has not been provided.

Episodes 7-18: Expected to air into early 2027. Individual release dates and episode titles have not been confirmed.

The returning cast includes Chris O’Donnell as Don Hart, Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh, LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings, Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson, Michael Provost as Ryan Hart, Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba, and Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings. Described as a brilliant but unconventional detective with a troubled past, Kelly will lead an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting the city. His arrival is also expected to create tension among the first responders. Phillippe has signed a multi-year deal, indicating that his character is intended to remain part of the series beyond his initial appearance.

Ryan Phillippe and Michael Provost in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' (Image Source: @Disney)

Season 1 ended with a confrontation involving Don, his wife Blythe, and Dixie Bennings. Dixie proposed that Don spend the night with her to stop her from releasing another diss track about Blythe. Don ultimately changed his mind and returned home, but Dixie showed Blythe their text messages, triggering a confrontation that ended in a fight.

Dixie then revealed his plans to Blythe, leaving the couple facing a serious relationship crisis. Showrunner Rashad Raisani has confirmed that Season 2 will address the consequences of the confrontation. Speaking to TV Insider, he said the series would use a small time jump, giving viewers time to wonder what happened after the fight before revealing the outcome.

The third series in the '9-1-1' franchise, following the original show and '9-1-1: Lone Star,' centers on emergency responders working in Nashville. The drama combines dangerous rescue operations with personal conflicts, family relationships, and the pressures of working in a city shaped by power, glamour, and diverse communities. Meanwhile, the original '9-1-1' has been renewed for Season 10, ensuring that the franchise will continue alongside its Nashville-based series.