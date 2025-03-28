Diddy once revealed the wild reason why he stays up until 6 am on 'The Ellen Show': "I make..."

Diddy's 'honest' answers on 'The Ellen Show' haven't aged well following his arrest over two dozen bombshell charges

As the trial date of Sean 'P Diddy' Combs inches closer, a new revelation about the controversial rapper's life emerges, further tarnishing his public image. In a recently resurfaced video, Diddy can be seen boasting about his sexual prowess. While the Bad Boy Records CEO made it clear that he wanted to be honest with the world, his remarks have sparked significant backlash across the internet.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paras Griffin)

A resurfaced chat between Diddy and Ellen DeGeneres from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has gained attention, as reported by The Mirror US. During the interview, DeGeneres asked the rapper, "What time do you stay up 'til?" Diddy, without hesitation, responded, "I stay up until 6 am and wake up at around 10:30-11 am." DeGeneres further questioned him, wondering what he did to stay up so late. Diddy replied, "I mean, I make love a lot... I told you when I came on the show I was going to be completely honest and expose myself to the world." DeGeneres was left amused as she called Diddy’s response her "favorite answer ever."

What's more is the fact that Diddy even invited DeGeneres to his infamous parties, as he revealed in another appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' An old clip shows Diddy playfully calling out DeGeneres for skipping his parties, as per Fandom Wire. During the chat, DeGeneres joked about one of his East Coast events, asking, "Am I invited?" Diddy quickly replied, "I invite you to all my parties; you just haven't shown up." DeGeneres laughed and explained that the events being on the East Coast made it difficult to attend. Diddy then playfully said, "We should throw one on the West Coast—or maybe even at your place."

Talking about Diddy, the rapper's fall from grace first began when his former on-and-off girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, publicly accused and called him out as the self-proclaimed "bad boy for life," reported by BBC. In a lawsuit filed in November 2023, the model and musician alleged that Diddy had "trapped" her for over a decade in a "cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking." Diddy "vehemently" denied the claims, and just a day after the lawsuit was filed, both parties "amicably" settled the case, though Diddy’s attorney insisted the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

However, CNN obtained surveillance footage from 2016 showing Diddy assaulting Ventura, an incident detailed in her lawsuit. Two days later, Combs finally acknowledged the assault in an Instagram video, stating, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions." He added, "I’m disgusted by what I have done." However, Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2023, at a New York hotel on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. The jury selection for Diddy's trial will begin May 5, with the trial tentatively set to start May 12.