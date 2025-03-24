Resurfaced clip shows Diddy calling out 16-year-old Justin Bieber for a strange reason: "You haven't..."

“What’s up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different," Diddy asked Justin Bieber.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber have a long history! In a resurfaced clip, Combs can be seen making a 16-year-old Bieber uncomfortable with his questions during a recording session. The video was taken when Bieber was recording his 2010 debut album, 'My World 2.0.' According to a report by the Daily Mail, Combs asked Bieber, “What’s up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

Bieber, who appeared anxious, responded to Combs by saying, "Well, I mean, you haven’t... you tried to get in contact with me through all my, you know, my partners and whatnot, but you never really got my number. So, do you want my number? I’m going to tell you my number.” In a separate video, shared online, Combs can be spotted chilling with the 'Baby' hitmaker when he was merely 15 years old. In the clip, Combs candidly spoke about spending 48 hours with Bieber.

In the clip, Combs stood right next to Bieber and told the camera, "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we're hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose—but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher, and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours he's with me, and we're going to go full crazy."

According to a report by The Independent, when Combs asked Bieber what he wanted to do, the latter replied, "Let’s go get some girls." Combs echoed the same sentiments and said, “Man after my heart. That’s what I’m talking about.” The footage showed Bieber wearing a purple shirt, a pair of gray pants, and a black baseball cap; meanwhile, Combs was rocking an all-black ensemble. Over the years, Combs has played a significant role in launching the music careers of many artists, such as Usher, Mary J. Blige, and Biggie Smalls.

Once the video dropped, it received a lot of backlash from viewers. One social media user wrote, "You can tell that Justin is putting on a fake smile, but you can really see in his eyes that he's scared and hurt behind closed doors. No child deserves to go through this." Another netizen said, "Justin, whenever you’re ready to tell your story. We’re here for you, boo." A Bieber fan commented, "Justin is so young and innocent here; he really doesn’t know what he was about to experience. He still had a genuine smile, but those two nights will probably never leave him. I don’t even want to know what he had to see/do. The saddest part is Justin is probably being silenced somehow and feels like he can’t discuss this the way he wishes. Feeling like you have to hold back and never fully speak your truth would be very tough. I’m surprised he’s doing as well as he is, tbh."