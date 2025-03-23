Diddy had strong feelings when Ellen asked about Chris Brown and Rihanna: "Why would you do that?"

Contrary to his statements on the show, Diddy now faces multiple allegations that challenge his stance against violence.

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean Diddy Combs, then 39, appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in March 2009, to promote his projects. But the conversation quickly shifted when Ellen confronted him about Chris Brown assaulting Rihanna. According to The Things, in February 2009, the music world was rocked by the news that Chris Brown had brutally assaulted his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, the night before the Grammy Awards. It was also rumored that the duo later reconciled at Diddy’s Miami home. The cause of the argument was when Rihanna found a text message from another woman on his phone. As a friend to both artists, Diddy found himself in the middle of the controversy, with many questioning whether he was enabling Brown.

"I'd like you to clear something up," Ellen said, "There's a lot of talk going on about Chris Brown being at your place in Miami." Diddy, taking off his sunglasses, smiled and said, "Mhm... See, see, I wouldn't use my Twitter to talk about that. Because that's somebody else's business." Ellen responded, "Yeah, but you gave them your house." Diddy, trying to defend himself, said, "But I wouldn't really Twitter about that." and Ellen clapped back, saying, "Okay, let's not Twitter about it, let's talk about it." When Ellen asked him, "Why would you do that? Why would you give Chris [Brown], a guy who hit a girl, and he's jetskiing around your.. you know... I just don't understand. Because listen... I was a huge fan of Chris's. I love Chris's music. He's a talented guy. But to hit a girl..."

Diddy tried to explain himself, saying, "Well, I know both of them. And it's my house. And I'm allowed to give my house to whoever I wanna give my house to, that's number one. Number two is, that I'm the type of person that I don't cast a stone. I don't cast a judgment on anybody. So, if a friend, or if friends, ask me for a favor, then I'm going to be there for a favor as long as I know that the energy of the favor is positive for two people to sit down and talk about a situation that they're in."

Ellen, trying to re-iterate what he meant, said, "I think you were coming from a place of friendship and of kindness and support, but it's hard for me, and I don't come from judgment either, but I don't want any girl out there thinking it's okay to go back to a guy who hit her." Ellen also told the music mogul that she didn't mean to make him uncomfortable, to which he replied, "But you are putting me in [an uncomfortable position]. So, I'm going to speak on it."

. @Diddy Turned @ChrisBrown Down



Chris Brown on Diddy picking someone else over him: “As a twelve, thirteen-year-old, I was in the elevator probably crying like a muhf–.” pic.twitter.com/OOuvfjXpu3 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 15, 2023

Diddy continued, "I don't think that it is um... right for anybody to hit anybody at the end of the day. And we all need to be honest with each other as adults and people who have been in relationships. We know that those relationships get ugly. And sometimes it doesn't come out to the forefront the way that this one has come out. It's a lot of stones being thrown and we don't know exactly what's going on. These are two young individuals. We need to pray for them and we need to give certain support. But you don't need to start saying that you know something that you don't know. You weren't in that car. I wasn't in that car. And it's not right for him to put his hands on her or her to put her hands on him."

Sean Combs, Diddy, Cassie Ventura arrives at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

Contrary to his statements on the show, Diddy now faces multiple allegations that challenge his stance against violence. Per New York Post, In November 2023, his former partner, Cassie Ventura, 37, accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse. The footage, released by CNN, allegedly captures Diddy shoving Cassie to the ground, kicking her, and dragging her across the floor. In response, Diddy’s legal team claimed that the video was altered and that the original footage was destroyed, per Page Six. However, shortly after CNN made the video public last year, Combs posted a video apologizing for the incident. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he said. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, (and) I'm disgusted now," per USA Today.

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).