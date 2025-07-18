Simon Cowell and 1,200 others helped this 'AGT' contestant break a bizarre world record you’ve never heard of

‘America’s Got Talent’ is known for its many bizarre acts, but this one did break a Guinness World Record.

'America’s Got Talent’ has seen judges often completely stumped as contestants deliver acts utterly precise or bizarre. The act we are to discuss falls in the second category. Nick Manning, a performer on the highly acclaimed reality talent show, appeared on season 19. While it did not win the judges, the act did break a one-of-a-kind record.

During his audition, Manning was seen stepping onto the stage with a goal in mind. He also explained to the judges that he came to the show to break a world record as an act. The record in question was of pulling out the most underpants in 30 seconds. Well, unfortunately for Manning, he could not succeed with his plan. But in a rather surprising twist, he did break another record, with the help of the audience. And, it was weirder than what he had in mind.

Failing in his first attempt, the contestant moved to his second stint. He passed on thousands of underpants to the audience. Interestingly, everyone supported him and broke the record for the most people gathered in one place wearing underwear on their heads. Shockingly, even Simon Cowell, who is considered the strictest judge on the show, partook in the wild act.

As per Collider, it was a bittersweet moment for Manning, as he received four Nos from the judges. Nevertheless, Manning’s act was a standout one on the reality show. But he wasn't the last to walk in and leave the judges shocked. Others, however, had conventional ways of doing so. One highly-praised act was that of contestant Brooke Bailey, who stunned the audience with her cover of ‘Ain’t No Way’ by Aretha Franklin. In a similar vein, 9-year-old singer Journeyy, also once impressed the judges with his original song ‘Paradise,’ and a dentist turned aerialist, Kelsey Jane, performed ‘What Was I Made For’ by Billie Eilish, earning great appreciation from the panel.

As per the Seattle Times, back when Manning had auditioned on the show, the record of pulling the most underpants was at 23 pairs in 30 seconds, which Manning set in the previous year. He returned to the show to beat his own record with the 24th to be a golden pair of undies. The outlet also stated that the previous record of people wearing underpants on their heads was 355 participants. Along with Cowell, veteran host Terry Crews, too, became a part of the record as he put on white underwear on his head. More than 1,200 people from the audience joined in this record-breaking stunt. Commenting on why he chose the act, Manning said, “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always wanted to be the best in the world at something."