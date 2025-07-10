Contestant’s scream during Halloween episode leaves Pat Sajak genuinely spooked on 'Wheel of Fortune'

"She seems happy about something," said Pat Sajak while making fun of a contestant's wild celebration

With over 8,000 episodes and 42 successful seasons, 'Wheel of Fortune' has seen countless contestants celebrate their wins. But even longtime host Pat Sajak wasn't prepared for one wild celebration. It all happened when a contestant couldn't hold back her emotions and started celebrating in an unexpected way. The celebration was so loud that it genuinely startled Sajak.

Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season in Orlando, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora)

During a special Halloween-themed episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Frankie gave Sajak an unexpected fright with her over-the-top celebration after winning a new car. While the episode included playful jump-scare sounds meant to scare the players, Sajak remained calm throughout, until Frankie's big celebration, per Market Realist. After playing a strong game and winning the most prize money, Frankie advanced to the Bonus Round, where she had a chance to win either $100,000 or a Mini Cooper. As she spun the wheel and walked to the center with Sajak, a creepy sound effect played, prompting him to calmly say, "I am sorry, sir," unbothered by the scare.

During the Bonus Round, Frankie appeared uncertain with the limited letters on the board, but just before the timer started, she had a sudden realization. "She seems happy about something!" Sajak observed as her eyes lit up. Soon enough, she quickly solved the puzzle, "Whirlpool Bathtub," within seconds. Shortly, she let out a loud Halloween-style scream. The scream startled Sajak, who was genuinely shaken by her wild reaction, making it one of the most memorable moments of celebration on the show.

The moment became even more thrilling when Sajak revealed to Frankie that she had won a Mini Cooper from the golden envelope. Filled with excitement, Frankie let out a loud shriek near Sajak’s ear, startling the host and creating a hilariously unforgettable moment. As Frankie’s friends and family joined her on stage to celebrate her big win, Sajak joked in the background as he said, "That was quite a Halloween sound there! Wasn't it?" The group then gathered around the new Mini Cooper and continued their joyful celebration.

Notably, Sajak, who announced his retirement in June 2023, commented on his final season of 'Wheel of Fortune' during an interview with his daughter, Maggie, on 'Good Morning America.' Although stepping down after Season 41, he shared that he felt “surprisingly OK” about it, saying, “I’ve had time to sort of get used to it, and it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on a great run,” as per News Center Maine.

Sajak expressed gratitude for the show's deep connection with its audience over the years, stating, "Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became a part of popular culture, and more importantly, we became a part of people's lives. That's been awfully gratifying." Vanna White will continue on the show through at least the 2025–2026 season, per her renewed contract. Whereas Ryan Seacrest took over hosting duties from Sajak and is currently hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 42.