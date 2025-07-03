Even Pat Sajak couldn't hold back his emotions as contestant misses big win on ‘Wheel of Fortune’: 'Oh my'

Pat Sajak had an unexpected reaction when a contestant missed out on an incredible prize due

Pat Sajak has hosted over 8,000 episodes across 41 seasons of 'Wheel of Fortune,' usually staying calm under pressure. He often becomes so invested in contestants' wins that their losses seem to affect him personally. In one memorable episode, Sajak couldn’t hide his reaction when a contestant failed to solve a crucial puzzle. The moment was so tense that even the veteran host blurted out his reaction.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinne in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

The tense moment unfolded when a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant, Vicky Haas, made it to the bonus round. However, the high school counselor missed out on winning a Mustang Convertible after failing to solve a difficult puzzle in the 'Phrase' category. With only the letters R, A, and T revealed, she struggled to make sense of the phrase. Host Sajak encouraged her gently, saying, "You have 10 seconds; it's a phrase," giving her a final shot at cracking the puzzle. Sajak further encouraged her, saying, "It would be a tough phrase, but you know what? Try it," per Express US.

He further added supportively, "Talk it out, listen to yourself. Good luck." Haas guessed, “Pray it by, grey it out, pick it up, fray it by,” but none were correct. When time ran out, the answer, 'Wrap it up,' was revealed. Sajak admitted, "Afterwards, it's very easy to see what letters you should have called." Opening the prize envelope, Sajak gasped, “Oh my,” revealing that Haas had missed out on a Mustang Convertible. Still, Haas stayed positive and said, “That’s ok,” as she walked away with $15,950 in winnings.

In another emotional moment, Sajak comforted a college student, Malia from Honolulu, during College Week Spring Break. After a shaky start, the international business and marketing student staged a stunning comeback, correctly solving a key puzzle and winning $25,850. Sajak shared the moment with her, saying, "You know, it’s a funny little game. Ben had this big lead by a big number, but what you did is you ended up winning the match with $25,850!" per The Mirror US.

Overcome with emotion after missing out on a $40,000 bonus, Malia began to cry, to which Sajak gently offered her comfort, giving the emotional contestant a supportive shoulder to cry on. Feeling overwhelmed, she covered her face and exclaimed, "I'm going to cry!" Sajak then gently guided her back to her seat, saying, "I know, here, step up here and cry. I don't have a Kleenex or anything, so just use your sweater, and I'll be right back." He later returned, placed a comforting arm around her, and added with warmth and humor, "Don’t cry! Before you cry, pick a category, and then you can just bawl your eyes out." Although she missed the bonus round, Malia’s gratitude and sincerity made her moment unforgettable.