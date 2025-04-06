‘The Voice’ contestants have more rules than you think and some are truly bizarre: ‘For battles...’

Think you know ‘The Voice’? From a 90-second virtual audition to intense battle rehearsals, it’s not all glitz and glam on the NBC show

NBC's 'The Voice' isn’t just a stage for aspiring singers—it’s a place where they can grow and be mentored by some of the biggest names in the music industry. While many dream of stepping onto that stage, only one contestant will walk away as the winner. Along with the prestigious title, the winner takes home a $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group. But getting to that point isn’t easy, and there are a few important rules contestants must follow to make it all the way to the top.

(L-R) Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and Cee Lo Green at NBC's press conference for 'The Voice' in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

The first and foremost rule to apply in the singing competition has to be about age, as you must be at least 13 years old. The show welcomes young teens to compete alongside adults, just like Danielle Bradbery, the youngest winner, who took the title at just 16 in 'The Voice' Season 4, as per Good Housekeeping. In addition, all applicants are required to create an artist account online, which is used to submit personal details and schedule their initial audition. Also, the applicants must first audition virtually by submitting a video. In this video, singers have just 1 minute and 30 seconds to introduce themselves, explain their song choice, and perform the verse and chorus.

Moving forward, once the participant passes the initial audition, they head to Los Angeles for callback rounds, where hundreds are narrowed down from thousands. Before contestants even make it to the televised blind auditions, they go through intense preparation. They're trained for various scenarios, including stage fright and social media pressures. They also get to rehearse their audition song with the live band and practice camera blocking on stage.

Despite what it may seem on TV, coaches only listen to around 18 to 20 auditions per day, spread out over several days of taping. After the blind auditions, every artist receives a personalized makeover. "We shop for each artist to come up with great looks," executive producer Audrey Morrissey told SheKnows. Notably, preparing for the battle rounds on 'The Voice' takes significantly more time than the actual performances themselves.

As Morrissey explained, "For battles, the coaching sessions take place over four days, and the actual battle performances take two days." It's a long process for a moment that could end a contestant's time on the show before it really begins. The creative approach also varies depending on the coach. "It all depends on the coach," Morrissey said. "Some love a big production and like working out all the details of the performance. Other coaches mainly focus on the music and arrangement for the performance."

During the final rounds of 'The Voice', the top 12 contestants perform live each week while viewers vote for their favorites. The three singers with the fewest votes face off in the 'Instant Save' round, performing one last time for a chance to stay, with fans voting via Twitter using #VoiceSave and the artist’s name, as per Country Living. Each week, the contestant with the lowest votes is eliminated until one winner remains, earning a recording contract and cash prize. The live performance phase spans five weeks, with 10 episodes in total, that is, one for each performance and elimination round, including the semi-finals and the finale.