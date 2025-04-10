Music teacher earns a Golden Buzzer and then she revealed her wild history with Simon Cowell

"You are a little star," said Simon Cowell while praising Taryn Charles for her jaw-dropping performance on Britain's Got Talent

Just like other talent reality shows, 'Britain's Got Talent' is a tough place to survive, where artists from diverse backgrounds showcase their exceptional talents. The show has consistently offered everyday individuals a platform to shine on a national stage. Over the years, many of these seemingly ordinary contestants were able to wow judges and audiences, earning massive laudation. In one such instance, a music teacher left both judges and the audience surprised, earning two standing ovations, along with the Golden Buzzer. To add more, she also has an interesting past connection with Simon Cowell.

A music teacher who works with special needs children, Taryn Charles, auditioned for the 2024 season of 'Britain’s Got Talent' and brought one of her students and the student’s parent to watch. When asked why she wanted to be on the show, Charles simply replied, "I love to make people smile, and I think my voice is alright," as per Upworthy. Despite looking visibly nervous, Charles' powerful performance of '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman' quickly won over everyone in the studio.

The audience and judges were left speechless, with Bruno Tonioli hitting the Golden Buzzer before anyone could even give feedback, sending her straight through with two standing ovations. As golden confetti rained down, Charles dropped to her knees while her student, their mother, and Tonioli joined her on stage in celebration, as per BBC. Tonioli, at first unsure about her song choice, shared, "You made me forget about her version. You made it so much your own, with so much feeling, and the color of your voice is unique. You're a very, very special person, my darling." Cowell also praised her, saying he sensed nerves and suspected someone had once made her feel not good enough. When Charles confirmed that was true, Cowell told her, "Boy, did you prove that person wrong. And that is what that Golden Buzzer is all about. You are a little star."

Notably, Charles also shared that she once predicted her future to Cowell when she was just a teenager. She said, "When I was growing up, he worked at a record label near our house. I met him when I was 15 and said to him, 'You’re going to give me a record deal one day.'" Talking about the moment, she admitted, "I don’t think I've ever felt anything like that nervous before." Talking about her successful audition, she shared, "I don't remember the Golden Buzzer moment at all. I remember jumping up and down and suddenly screeching that I'd wet myself. I hadn't really, but it was the only thing I could think of to say," as per The Mirror UK.

Charles further said, "I didn't feel I sang my best, so the Golden Buzzer was very unexpected." She further admitted, "I remember jumping up and down and suddenly screeching that I'd wet myself. I hadn't really, but it was the only thing I could think of to say." She also revealed she has ADHD, which resulted in her being excluded from three schools. However, she found comfort in music: "It was in the school music room that she found solace when things became too much."