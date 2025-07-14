This wild ‘Wheel of Fortune’ detail about Vanna White’s job might make you quit your 9-to-5

"I wanna be like Vanna White," said an elated fan after discovering a shocking 'Wheel of Fortune' secret

After Pat Sajak, Vanna White has the longest association with 'Wheel of Fortune.' Having joined the game show in late 1982, White's charm and style made her a fan favorite. In the show, White is usually tasked with revealing letters on the puzzle board and supporting contestants throughout the game. While many may think her job is one of the easiest, especially with her $3 million annual salary, just wait until you find a surprising secret behind White's working days on 'Wheel of Fortune.'

In a recent appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, White revealed just how little time it actually takes to film a full season of 'Wheel of Fortune.' "We film about 34 days a year... That's it. But [we film] six shows a day. Come on… You could feel bad for me," she joked. Host Elvis Duran quickly replied, "I do not feel sorry for you one bit... That sounds like a great job," per Collider. As noted in the conversation, filming a season in 34 days leaves her with a whopping 331 days off. Even White admitted she hadn't thought about the job's perks that way. Fans were also stunned by the surprising revelation and shared their opinions on X.

A fan shared, "Vanna White makes $294,000 PER DAY at Wheel of Fortune while working just 34 days a year. She's not turning letters, she's turning my career choices into regrets. What's the most overpaid job you've ever seen? (And no, your ex's influencer career doesn't count)," while another commented, "VANNA WHITE, only works 34 days a year, while recording 6 episodes per day. I'd like to solve her puzzle!" Another remarked, "I wanna be like Vanna White when I grow up, sis gets $10 million a YEAR …for hitting some damn letters AND only works 34 days out the year ..like bruhhh"

White is reportedly also panicking these days over the possibility of being replaced on 'Wheel of Fortune.' Sources close to the show reveal that the daughter of former host Pat Sajak, Maggie Sajak, is being considered as a potential replacement for White, whose contract expires in summer 2026. Maggie, who joined the show as its social correspondent in 2021, is familiar with its behind-the-scenes workings and is viewed by producers as a younger, more cost-effective option, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

While no formal offers have been made, insiders say her current salary is significantly lower than Vanna’s $10 million per year, making her an attractive choice as the show looks to cut costs. "It's no wonder Vanna is worried," one source commented. One source told RadarOnline that she was able to negotiate favorable terms last time only because "the producers and the network were in a different position." Now, with budget concerns and changing dynamics, things may not go her way. An insider added, "Vanna very much wants to keep her job. What other gig pays $10 million for only 34 days of work?"