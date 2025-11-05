'Road House 2' gets major casting update, adding six new faces to upcoming sequel — all you need to know

Jake Gyllenhaal will be returning as the UFC fighter turned bouncer, Elwood Dalton, in the 'Road House'sequel

The roster of the 'Road House 2' has expanded. According to a report by Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios‘ action sequel has added six new faces to complete the star cast of the upcoming film. As per the media outlet, six professional fighters have joined the cast of the movie. The new additions to the sequel of the 2024 film 'Road House' include Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael “Venom” Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson, and Tyron Woodley. Along with them, Jay Hieron, a former world champion mixed martial artist, will be reprising his role as UFC fighter Jax “Jetway” Harris.

Up until this moment, no details have been revealed about the characters of the six professional fighters. At the time of writing, the plot details about the sequel to 'Road House' have also been kept under wraps. However, one thing is certain: Jake Gyllenhaal will be returning as a UFC fighter turned bouncer, Elwood Dalton, in the sequel. Other new cast members who will appear in the film include Leila George, Aldis Hodge, and Dave Bautista.

During a March 2024 interview with People magazine, Gyllenhaal stated that getting in shape for his role as Dalton in the remake of the 1989 hit 'took a village.' Gyllenhaal shared, "I'll tell you that being where I am—10 years ago I made Southpaw, which is another fight movie, and I was in a different place. My body was, I knew that I needed help with nutrition, and I knew I needed to keep myself safe from injury and I needed to also be able to have the aesthetics of the whole role. So balancing all that took a group of people helping me all the time."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gyllenhaal candidly spoke about his training routine for the action film 'Road House.' Gyllenhaal said, "We trained about an hour, an hour and a half, every day before work, And then we always had to sort of taper depending on what the schedule called for. So if the schedule called for more fighting and action where I needed more energy, we would do less. And then you'd sort of get it throughout the day. So yeah, it was a village and I listened to what they said and this is the result." The film 'Road House' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2024, and it received mixed feedback from critics. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to the film.