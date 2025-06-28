Ryan Seacrest stunned as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant breaks into wild pig call mid-intro

A simple question led to Razorback chants, pig calls, and Ryan Seacrest checking his watch on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest appeared puzzled after a contestant's weird response to a question. During an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 42, which saw the light of day on April 17, Justin Orr, from Bentonville, Arkansas, faced off Vernesha Montgomery, from Clinton, Maryland, and Christina Rinaldi, from Santa Barbara, California. As per TV Insider, during the introduction rounds, Seacrest went on to ask Orr, “Big sports fan, huh?” to which the latter replied, “Big sports fan. I graduated from the University of Arkansas, so during football seasons on Saturdays, you can find me with my fellow Arkansasians in a symphony of beer and barnyard noises.”

Shortly afterward, a confused Seacrest questioned Orr, “And what do you say there?” Then, Orr raised his hands in the air and went on to say, "OOOO! Pigs! Suey!” Not only this, Orr also did the Razorbacks chant again, meanwhile, Seacrest, who seemed a bit clueless about what was going on, looked over at his co-host Vanna White with wide eyes. At that point, the studio audience burst into laughter, as White shrugged her shoulders.

When Orr did the Razorbacks chant for the third time, Seacrest got away from his desk and glanced at his watch, which made the other contestants laugh. Orr ended his chants by saying, “OOOO! Razorbacks!” When Orr saw Seacrest checking his watch, he quipped, "That doesn’t help with the stereotype.” On the other hand, Orr's fellow contestant Rinaldi revealed that she had an unusual fear of butterflies.

After learning about Rinaldi's fear, Seacrest was baffled, and he advised her to do the Razorbacks chant too in the hope that it would keep the butterflies away from her. “Good to have you and good luck tonight. I don’t know what just happened,” Seacrest told Rinaldi on the episode. Then, the game show contestants laughed loudly before solving the second toss-up of the game. Seacrest jokingly remarked, “Pick up your devices and OOOO we go."

Apart from being a sports fan, Orr works as a Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition at Walmart, as per his LinkedIn page. For the unversed, let us share with you that Orr has been with that company since August 2024. During his time on 'Wheel of Fortune', Orr cracked the first puzzle, "Caramel Apple," and he already had some money in his bank. At that point in time, Orr was left with $6,000. Meanwhile, Montgomery stayed with $3,650. Ultimately, Rinaldi was the big winner of the night with $16,099. In addition to the cash prize, Rinaldi also won a trip to Switzerland and a car during the Bonus Round.

After 'Wheel of Fortune' gave Rinaldi “R, S, T, L, N, and E,” the game show contestant picked “C, P, M, and A.” At the end, Rinaldi's puzzle looked like “_ _ _C_ PEAC_.” As the clock counted down, Rinaldi guessed, "Juicy Peach," despite having some doubts. Following that, Seacrest told Rinaldi, “You knew it!” Then, Seacrest opened the envelope and told Rinaldi that she had won the Ford. At the end of the day, Rinaldi walked away with a cash prize of $59,859.