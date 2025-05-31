Ryan Seacrest makes more than some pop stars — thanks to ‘American Idol’ and a hustle you forgot about

From ‘American Idol’ to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — Ryan Seacrest’s career (and net worth) shows he's one of TV’s richest stars

Ryan Seacrest has been serving as the host of 'American Idol' since forever! For the unversed, Seacrest has been a part of the ABC singing competition since its very first season when Kelly Clarkson was announced as the winner. At the time of writing, 'American Idol' is in its 23rd season, and the fans of the show are eager to learn how much money Seacrest makes from hosting the singing show. According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, when Seacrest kicked off his hosting stint in 2002, he made a whopping $5 million per year. Later in 2009, Seacrest revised his contract to $15 million.

At the time, Simon Fuller, the creator of 'American Idol', gushed over Seacrest and exclaimed, “Ryan is an essential ingredient to American Idol’s success, and I am so happy that we will continue our relationship beyond ‘Idol’ into the future. Ryan is without a doubt one of American television’s most talented stars.” By 2011, Seacrest gained another significant pay increase, and his annual salary hit $45 million.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Seacrest has a staggering net worth of $450 million. It has been reported that Seacrest earns around $75 million every year. Apart from 'American Idol', Seacrest has also taken over the hosting duties on Pat Sajak's iconic game show 'Wheel of Fortune.' In June 2023, Seacrest took to his Instagram page and wrote, “I am truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vana on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

In his lengthy Instagram statement, Seacrest also raved over Sajak and penned, "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don't know this, but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called "Click" for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full life circle moment for me, and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity."

Seacrest has also been hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2012. After Dick Clark passed away in 2012, Seacrest began hosting the program and he rakes in over $1 million for this gig. Additionally, Seacrest also joined Kelly Ripa as a co-host on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' in 2017. During his time on the ABC morning show, Seacrest made an estimated $85 to $90 million a year. In February 2023, Seacrest announced his departure from the talk show after six years.

As per Life and Style magazine, during his final episode of the show, Seacrest said, “I’ve spent my entire career talking, talking on radio and talking on television. Words are my bread and butter, my wheelhouse, but today it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two … I’m honored to be part of this family."