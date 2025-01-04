'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown teases fans with a new 'mystery man' two years after split from Kody

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown is back in her lover era! The TLC reality star who announced her split from Kody Brown in January 2023 recently gave a new update about her personal life. On December 28, 2024, she took to her Instagram page and shared with her fans that she celebrated Christmas with a 'mystery man.' She even tagged her new boyfriend in the Instagram post.

"It's a Christmas miracle! #MysteryMan #LifeIsGood @papabrandon1005," she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the photograph captured inside a home, Meri can be seen posing alongside her new beau whose name is Brandon Stone. The snap showed the pair smiling for the cameras, with their arms wrapped around each other. In the picture, Meri is dressed up in a black hoodie, meanwhile, her new partner Brandon can be spotted rocking a grey t-shirt. Meri's new boyfriend Brandon topped off his casual look with a pair of glasses.

In the blink of an eye, Meri's comments section was filled with loads of messages. Many fans expressed their happiness over Meri moving on in her life following her split from her husband Kody Brown. One social media user wrote, "It is amazing that all of Cody’s exs are so happy since they left him. I am happy for the ladies." Another fan went on to say, "We see RESPECT and happiness in your future."

Followed by a third fan who commented, "So happy for you! You were always my fav sister wife! ❤️." An overenthusiastic fan chimed in, "Omggg who is the mystery man??? We can’t jump to any conclusions ofcourse but boy I hope he makes you feel loved and happy and all the good stuff!! Love from the Netherlands! ❤️❤️." A fifth user penned, "No matter who he is ....Mari looks happy and healthy! She looks great!❤️."

During her latest interview with People magazine, Meri revealed that "she's dating non-exclusively" following her split from her recent ex-boyfriend, a man named Amos Andrews, whom she started seeing in October 2023. The pair pulled the plug on their relationship earlier this year in February. Talking of her breakup with Amos, Meri said, "He just wasn't my person. We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn't my person. You date non-exclusively, and then you're like, 'Okay, I can focus on this person. Let's be exclusive.' And then, see if it works into something. That one just didn't. And so, we broke that off and now I'm dating non-exclusively."

Before sparking romance rumors with Amos, Meri was married to Kody for over three decades. The former couple was together for 32 years before they announced their separation in January 2023. However, they legally filed for divorce in 2014 so that Kody could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her kids from her previous marriage. Even after their divorce, Meri and Kody remained spiritually married. Eventually, their marriage came to an end after Kody's lack of efforts to work on their relationship.