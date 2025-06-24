‘American Idol’ winner has one major request for fans — and it's totally reasonable: ‘If you see me...’

In a recent live Facebook interaction with fans, Jamal Roberts confessed that his personal life has been jeopardized.

Jamal Roberts created history after 22 years by becoming the second black artist to win 'American Idol' season 23. Meanwhile, the 'Idol' life is slowly sinking in for the Mississippi native. In a recent live Facebook interaction with fans, Roberts confessed that his personal life has been jeopardized, as per Entertainment Now. The physical education teacher admitted that being surrounded by security is his 'new normal.' "They tell me, Don’t go outside. Don’t do this, don’t do this, stay at home,” Roberts revealed during the live session. “That’s what they tell me, to stay at home. Even though I’m a homebody, I’m like, ‘No man, I need to get out."

The father of three girls explained that his newfound celebrity status came with tough rules and that his admirers should respect his privacy, particularly while he is with his children. Roberts pleaded with his supporters to continue with their enthusiasm while maintaining composure and distance. The 'Idol' winner also added that occasional solo outings kept him "sane" and "grounded". “Respectfully, I don’t want nobody in they’re feelings or feeling no way about this, it’s just good to address it,” he said. “If you see me out and about, which I really hardly ever do, especially in my city,” he continued.

"And I’ve got my kids and I’ve got security with me, y’all please … it’s a lot with the pictures. And I’m trying to get them to come around, but at the same time, I’m still trying to get adjusted to all the hollering, all the fans, and all the things.” The protective father went on to explain that clicking pictures when he has his little girls in tow was a big "No". “Respectfully, when I’m out and I’ve got my kids, it’s okay to speak. But all the coming up, wanting to take pictures, no, no, no. You know, when you have your kids and they’re overwhelmed, it can get overwhelming (for you, too).” Roberts has three daughters - Harmoni, 7, Lyrik, 4, and Gianna, who’s almost two months old.

“I gotta protect them. Nowadays, you just don’t know people’s intentions," the doting father added. However, the 'American Idol' also clarified that he is not opposed to clicking pictures with fans when he makes solo appearances. A previous interview with 'Morning Hustle' featured Roberts talking about his affection for his kids. "I have always been a very 'present' father in their lives," he said. As per Entertainment Now, in May, right before the finale, Roberts had surprised fans with the news of becoming a father for the third time while announcing the birth of his daughter Gianna Grace Roberts.

“It was so personal to me, I did not share it,” Roberts had reacted back then. “But I have a healthy, beautiful baby girl born today.” However, the identity of Robert's life partner continues to remain a mystery since his wife hasn't been featured anywhere during the 'American Idol' competition nor in his personal social accounts.