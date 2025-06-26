‘American Idol’ winner Jamal Roberts announces tour with two major music icons — here’s how to catch it

This comes after Jamal Roberts recently revealed that he still hasn't received his 'American Idol' prize money — shocking, we know

'American Idol' Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts is making big strides in his music career! Following his successful stint on the ABC singing competition, Roberts will soon be hitting the road for his first U.S. Tour, and he will be doing it with some legendary R&B artists. On June 25, 2025, Roberts took to his Instagram page and shared with his fans that he will be touring with R&B titans Brandy and Monica. Roberts simply captioned the post, "The things God is doing in my life 🥺 Hmmmmm and new music is on the way 🔥🔥🔥 Sit tight 🤞🏾 oh and I love yall ❤️💪🏾 #YourFavoriteNephew #yourfavoritecousin #THEAmericanIdol."

Soon after, many 'American Idol' fans stopped by the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate Roberts on his latest achievement. One social media user wrote, "When I saw your name, I was TOO GEEKED 🙌🏽😭🙌🏽 To God be ALL the Glory! I’m sooooo excited!!!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Jamal, I will be coming to your show in Houston. I can’t wait to hear you live. Congratulations again on your win. Well deserved 😍."

Another netizen went on to say, "So excited for you! He’s only just begun. Eyes have not seen and ears have not heard what the Lord has prepared for those who love Him! Keep being yourself. Stay grounded. Stay attuned to His voice. Loving your journey! ❤️." A user chimed in, "Oh, I was not planning on going to this tour, but now that @officialjamalroberts is part of it, I am definitely going." One user commented, "Wow! This is huge! Congrats! So proud of you, king 👏🏿👏🏿."

On June 24, 2025, Brandy and Monica announced their first-ever co-headlining 'The Boy Is Mine' tour through an Instagram post. "The Boy Is Mine Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, 6/27/25 @brandy @monicadenise," the duo captioned the post. During their upcoming tour, Monica and Brandy will be joined by special guests, including Grammy winners Kelly Rowland and Muni Long. In addition to this, they will also be accompanied by Roberts.

For those wondering, let us share with you that Monica and Brandy will be kicking off their tour on October 16 in Cincinnati. Throughout their 24-city arena tour, Monica and Brady will be stopping by several cities such as Atlanta, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Chicago, Charlotte, Columbia, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Fort Worth, among many others. They will be wrapping up their tour with a final show in Houston, which will take place on December 7.

While appearing on a June 24 episode of CBS Mornings to announce their 'The Boy Is Mine' tour, Monica and Brandy candidly spoke about their forthcoming tour. “They were trying to get us to do a tour since ’98, and it just finally felt like the right time. It was a dream come true," Brandy shared on the episode. Shortly afterward, Monica described her partnership with Brandy as a "musical marriage." Monica further added, "We created the communication and the relationship to do it."