This ‘American Idol’ performance was so good, even non-viewers couldn't help but watch: ‘His voice...’

Non-viewers of ‘American Idol’ had one question after watching this singer's performance, and for good reason

Ever since 'American Idol' made its debut in 2002, it has become a haven for aspiring singers. Season 27 recently concluded with Jamal Roberts taking home the $250,000 prize money and a record deal with Hollywood Records, as per Reality Tea. Not only that, but fans are eagerly waiting for Roberts' next move. Amidst this, a viral clip has become the hot topic of discussion. In this video, Roberts can be seen crooning a heartfelt song, making the non-watcher ask about the song and the singer's details.

A still of Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts and John Foster from 'American Idol' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | americanidol)

During 'American Idol' Season 23's Hollywood night, day one, Roberts stunned everyone with a heartfelt rendition of 'Her Heart Full.' After the performance, judges gave Robert a huge round of applause and a standing ovation. Judge Lionel Richie told Roberts, "Somewhere between the last time we heard you and now, God has anointed you with something so fantastic, and that gave us the opportunity to appreciate his gift to you. That was a brilliant performance," as per TV Insider. Fans were also in awe of the performance, with many sharing their opinion on X, with non-watchers curiously asking about Roberts.

Jamal won weeks ago when he sung this song!!!

I knew then that the competition was over with #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9IscNC4jVH — ♡ (@dejamourr_) May 19, 2025

A fan asked, "Please what song is this? Who is the artist? Where can we listen more?" while another added, "He can just flat out sing anything. I'm so happy that folks voted for him to triumph in the end. . I just keep thinking that he is now better able to take care of his beautiful family now." A fan remarked, "He looked good up there singing that song with his beautiful voice." Meanwhile, a fan commented, "His voice is the sweetest I’ve ever heard."

Please what song is this? Who is the artist? — Isoken 🌎 (@becosiken) May 20, 2025

Following his big win at 'American Idol, the 27-year-old Roberts also made history by becoming the first Black man to earn the title since Season 2's Ruben Studdard in 2003. Additionally, for his winner's single, Roberts performed Anthony Hamilton’s 'Her Heart' while surrounded by the show's Top 14 contestants in a joyful celebration.

However, not only his professional life but also Robert's personal life hit a milestone. Turns out Roberts had just become a father again, welcoming his third child. "I'm going to see my daughter, Gianna," he told USA TODAY after the taping. "She's nine days old… I've got a lot of making up to do," he further added. Notably, Roberts introduced baby Gianna to fans on Instagram on Friday, May 16, with a heartfelt caption, writing, "Hey world, meet my little ladybug, Gianna Grace Roberts. I'm so proud to be her father."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Roberts (@officialjamalroberts)

Roberts is ow heading back to Mississippi to reportedly reunite with his newborn daughter, and his focus is full steam ahead on his music career. Still, the elementary school coach says he's not entirely done with teaching. "I wasn't really doing the teaching thing for the money. It was really the kids, who are just my inspiration," Roberts says. The winner further added, "So even if I could go back every now and then, just show up and be a part of something, I plan to do that."