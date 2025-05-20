‘The Voice’ finale gets royal treatment as this fan-favorite coach returns to the stage: 'I can't wait...'

NBC's 'The Voice' is grabbing major headlines all thanks to its much-anticipated finale, slated to roll out on Tuesday, May 20. However, amidst the ongoing competition, devoted fans have an extra reason to rejoice, as a very talented and loved mentor is all set to make a grand comeback. Not only that, this beloved coach is all set to mesmerize fans with his charming personality and soothing vocals. Fans are so elated by this former coach's comeback on the show that they couldn't help but share their excitement on social media.

Blake Shelton performs on NBC's 'Today' Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by NDZ/Star Max)

The former coach in discussion is Blake Shelton, who is known as one of 'The Voice’s' most successful coaches with nine winning contestants. However, in a surprising turn of events, Shelton chose to leave the show after Season 23. In an interview with Access Hollywood, he explained that his priorities shifted after marrying Gwen Stefani and becoming a stepfather to her three sons, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Shelton admitted that taking care of a family is no simple task and said that 'The Voice' required a '150 percent' commitment, something he can no longer give. He also shared that being there for his family is now his "more important job" and that it was the right time to step back from the demanding reality show. However, Shelton made a surprise return to 'The Voice' Season 27, but not as a coach, but through hilarious pre-recorded voice clips. However, fans were thrilled when it was announced that Shelton was all set to make a guest appearance in 'The Voice' finals.

Reportedly, Shelton will perform the single 'Texas' from his 13th studio album 'For Recreational Use Only.' As soon as the news broke, fans couldn't help but share their excitement on X. A fan said, "KING IS BACK HELL RIGHT," while another shared, "Tuning in to watch this KING @blakeshelton!!! Can’t wait!"

A fan remarked, "Blake’s going to be back on @NBCTheVoice to perform. I can’t wait to see the king of #TheVoice return." Another added, "Good, I miss him on The Voice." While another commented, "It would be nice to have Blake Tollison Shelton back on The Voice." A fan added, "I hope Blake does the voice again." A fan commented, "Love love @blakeshelton His new music is some of the best he’s ever done, along with him being so damn good-looking & of course just being a great guy."

Notably, Shelton did make a surprise return to 'The Voice' Season 27, but not as a coach, but through hilarious pre-recorded voice clips. In the premiere episode, coach Kelsea Ballerini playfully targeted returning coach Adam Levine by pressing a red button that triggered Shelton's classic jabs at his longtime rival. The recordings, which aired during the show, featured Shelton calling Levine a "big baby" and saying things like "Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff," "Adam's a crappy coach," and "Adam… won’t shut up," sparking laughter from the audience, as per NBC. Though Shelton didn’t return in person, the moment brought back fond memories of his iconic banter and longtime presence on the show.