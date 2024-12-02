What is 'Earth Abides' based on? Here's the scoop about Todd Komarnicki's sci-fi series

Todd Komarnicki's sci-fi series 'Earth Abides' on MGM+ stars Alexander Ludwig as the protagonist

Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, MGM+'s 'Earth Abides' is all set to win over fans with its gripping narrative. Created by Todd Komarnicki, 'Earth Abides stars Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes in key roles. The plotline of the six-episode series centers around Isherwood 'Ish' Williams (Alexander Ludwig), whose life turns upside down after months of isolation.

It turns out that the majority of the world has fallen to a mysterious illness, and he is now all by himself. As the sci-fi series's premiere date inches closer, a burning question stands still about the inspiration behind 'Earth Abides.' So, without further ado, let's find out.

Is 'Earth Abides' based on a book?

'Earth Abides' is based on George R Stewart's 1949 book of the same name, which even won the inaugural International Fantasy Award in 1951. The renowned book has also endured the test of time, as it was featured in Locus Magazine's list of the best 'All-Time Science Fiction' in 1987 and 1998. Furthermore, it was also a contender for entry into the Prometheus Hall of Fame sometime before 2002.

Set in the 1940s, the plotline of the book also centers around protagonist Isherwood Williams, who, after months of isolation, discovers the majority of the world has perished because of a deadly disease. However, the catch here is that Williams is, strangely, immune to this disease. As the story develops, Williams embarks on a journey where he decides to build a civilization.

What to expect from MGM+'s 'Earth Abides'?

While the sci-fi series 'Earth Abides' will explore the core of the celebrated book, it will also take some creative liberties to make the series suitable for television viewing. These changes can be related to the character developments, storyline arcs, addition of new characters, or elimination of some plot points while keeping the core of the book intact.

Furthermore, as the book was published back in 1949, the changes will also reflect the current timeline to make it fit for viewing, which means it will have a contemporary setting that differs from the source material.

When will 'Earth Abides' release?

'Earth Abides' is all set to make a grand premiere on Sunday, December 1 on MGM in the United States. MGM+ is a pay television network and OTT streaming platform that requires a subscription to watch.

You can subscribe to MGM+ via a Prime Video account, where a monthly subscription costs $14.99. In addition, you can also go with the MGM+ app, where after signing up, you can automatically stream MGM+'s content.

'Earth Abides' trailer