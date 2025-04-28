Heidi Klum just couldn't believe her eyes after watching these kid dancers' performance on 'AGT'

"Amazing. I love you two. I can’t believe the way you can shake those hips around," Heidi Klum shared on 'AGT.'

Tiny tots are leaving no stone unturned to impress the 'AGT' judges! In an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 8, Yasha Jeltuhin and Daniela Avanzini left the judges speechless with their mind-boggling performance. The dazzling duo showcased their ballroom dancing skills during their performance. Jeltuhin and Avanzini, who were only 8 and 9 years old at the time of their 'AGT' audition, kicked off their dance routine with samba, which was set to "Shake Senora" by Pitbull. Soon after, the music changed to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. At that point, Jeltuhin and Avazini, who have been dancing together since they were three-year-olds, wowed the esteemed judges as well as the studio audience with their jaw-dropping dance moves.

When asked to share her views on Jeltuhin and Avanzini's performance, judge Heidi Klum went on to say, "Amazing. I love you two. I can’t believe the way you can shake those hips around. I wish I could do that like that. I might have to get some training from you.” As per Talent Recap, Mel B chimed in, “You were just so on time and on point with the hand movements, hips, and everything. The whole routine was just great. I’m kind of speechless, actually.”

On the other hand, when we talk about Howie Mandel, he was taken aback by the fact that Jeltuhin and Avanzini have been dancing together since they were toddlers. Then, the samba duo received four yeses from the judging panel, and they advanced to the next round of the NBC talent competition. Earlier in the episode, when Klum asked Jeltuhin and Avanzini what they would do with the prize money of $1 million if they won the show, Avanzini revealed that she would give some money to the poor and also buy a mansion. On the contrary, Jeltuhin shared, “I’m going to save some for college,” which made the whole studio audience burst into laughter. Unfortunately, Jeltuhin and Avanzini faced elimination during the Vegas round.

Later on down the line, Avanzini took part in 'So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation' in 2016. During her time on the beloved dance show, Avanzini was paired up with Jonathan Platero, and sadly, these two became the first duo to get eliminated from the competition. In 2024, Avanzini joined the girl group Katseye. Along with Avazini, the group also consists of five other members, including Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laphorteza, Megan Skiendiel, Jeung Yoonchae, and Lara.

For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you that the global girl band Katseye, based in Los Angeles, California, dropped their first extended play (EP) named 'SIS,' which stands for 'Soft Is Strong,' on August 16, 2024. Since her time on 'America's Got Talent, Avanzini has continued to pave a path for herself in the entertainment industry. When we talk about Jeltuhin, he is currently training as a circus artist and an acrobat. Every now and then, Jeltuhin continues to update his fans about his personal and professional life through his Instagram page. At present, Jeltuhin has over 2k followers on Instagram.