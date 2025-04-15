After losing a friend, a drummer kept his promise and gave ‘AGT’ judges a performance to remember

26-year-old Timothy Fletcher's story broke hearts but his energetic performance certainly lit up the ‘AGT’ stage

Musicians from all walks of life have always been welcomed on the stage of 'America's Got Talent'. Timothy Fletcher, a 26-year-old drummer from Baltimore, Maryland, took the stage by storm on season 18 of 'AGT' as he walked on stage with a single snare drum, a pair of drumsticks tucked in his pocket, and the ever-so-infectious smile that Heidi Klum described as "the perfect million-dollar smile." It was obvious Fletcher was a drummer. However, when Sofia Vergara asked Fletcher why he started drumming, he narrated his sad yet heartfelt story. "I started playing jazz when I got into high school, but then I stopped and my friend, he always told me I had a gift with drums. But then he ended up getting killed…" There was a moment of silence in the audience as you could even hear a pin drop.

Fletcher then continued, "And when he got killed, I was like, I will do what he told me to stick to. He even told me one day I'd be here, so now I'm here." With the ever-prevalent smile on his face, Fletcher started his performance as 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' started playing. Fletcher started playing the drums vigorously; his energy was infectious and his routine was not just about drumming, he integrated his whole body into his performance.

As his hands moved with the rhythm, so did his feet as he danced around. There was even a moment when he threw the drumstick on the ground in perfect coordination as it bounced right back into his hands. It was clear Fletcher was having fun with the performance and so was the audience. He performed various tricks to wow the audience, such as behind-the-back drumming, where he drummed with both his arms behind his back.

The song seamlessly transitioned to Ciara's 'Level Up' as Fletcher moved his hips to the beat, with a beaming smile still on his face. For the grand finale, Fletcher threw one of his drumsticks high up into the air and he caught it with ease. Everyone loved the performance as the judges and the audience rose to their feet, applauding Fletcher's performance. With a grin on his face, Fletcher waved at the audience as the judges continued to shower the young drummer with praises.

Vergara said, "Your dancing, your rhythm, your smile, your energy - I loved it." Heidi Klum gave a very interesting comment as she called Fletcher's act the "perfect first audition." She then stated, "I feel like you can build on that. I can totally see you making a whole show out of this because you not only have rhythm but you can also dance at the same time." Following this, the judges all unanimously gave a yes, as Simon Cowell even stood up from his seat and gave the Baltimore native a big thumbs up as he walked off stage.