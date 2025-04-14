A 9-year-old girl channeled her inner Celine Dion on ‘AGT’ — and even Simon Cowell was impressed

9-year-old ‘AGT’ singer said she loved Celine Dion—and proved it with every note

'America's Got Talent' has always provided a stage for talents across all ages, be it the 55-year-old Richard Goodall or the young heart-melting Celine Tam from 'AGT' 2017. Just 9 years old at the time, Tam was showstoppingly adorable as she stepped on stage. Tam had a knack for giving witty replies despite being so young, when asked by Mel B about her siblings, Tam gave a very interesting answer as she said, "My sister's name is Dion, Celine, and Dion."

Tam then went on to tell the judges about the day she realized she had a singing voice, "When I was in the car, my dad was driving, and then suddenly I just sang, 'My Heart Will Go On', and then he was like, Wow!" To this, Mel B noted, "A Celine Dion song," setting the stage for Simon Cowell’s signature dry wit. "We got that; we worked that out, Mel. There's a Celine Dion connection," he said as the audience cracked up.

Mel B then asked Tam what kind of music she likes to listen to, but before Tam could answer, Cowell jumped in again, "Celine Dion." Mel then asked Tam about her biggest dream, and there came Cowell again with his witty answer, "To be the next Celine Dion." Finally, it was Cowell's turn to ask a question: "What artist are you going to be singing?" knowing very well what the answer was going to be. Tam sweetly replied, "Celine Dion," as everyone laughed. As the lovely banter finally ended, Tam started singing in her soulful voice, and her performance was nothing short of magical as she took the judges and the audience on a journey. Her voice had sheer heart and innocence behind it as Tam's voice transported everyone to the Titanic itself.

As Tam crescendoed with her high notes, you could visibly see the jaws drop as everyone was stunned by the young Hong Kong native's voice which not only had a technical finesse to it but also a heartfelt emotion. As Tam's performance came to a close, the entire room erupted into a standing ovation along with the judges. Usually hard to impress, the judges were applauding as they grinned ear to ear. As the judges' turn came to start talking, Cowell, still in a fun mood, said, "Celine, that's obviously you not singing, so who started singing?" Tam replied in her youthful innocence, "It's me."

Cowell then asked, "There's no one behind that screen? Is it a hundred percent you?" The cute and charming Tam looked around the room, almost as if to check if someone was actually there, as she said, "Yes." Cowell then said in sheer confidence, "Well, then you are incredible." The judges adored Tam as everyone showered her with praises. Perhaps Howie Mandell encapsulated everyone's feelings who watched Tam perform as he stated, "I can't get the smile off my face; you were adorable." To no one's surprise, Tam got a yes from all the judges as her parents came on stage along with her little sister Dion. The family embraced each other as they got together, proud of their little family member.