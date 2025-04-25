We can’t decide if this 'AGT' contestant’s doll dance is terrifying or brilliant, but we’re hooked

There’s creepy, and then there’s this mind-bending doll act on 'AGT' that was oddly spectacular

'AGT' judges thought that they had seen it all, however, contestant Pasha proved them wrong when he appeared on the prestigious stage in season 16. "My wife and I would perform together," Pasha said. "Unfortunately, she couldn’t be here tonight. She missed her flight. So I’m really in a jam. I’m trying to figure out what to do." The judges were shocked to hear the news, prompting Simon Cowell to ask, "Why didn't she come on the same flight?" Pasha explained, "She is visiting her mother in San Francisco, and I was flying from Bransson, Missouri."

Sofia Vergara expressed her disappointment with an "Oh No," while Howie Mandel quipped, "This is called the ultimate show must go on." Mandel also asked Pasha, "Have you ever done this by yourself?" "Ahhh.. no," Pasha responded with a stern look, confessing that he was "very worried" about how the act was gonna go. He added, "If you give me an opportunity, hopefully I can make it work." As Pasha left the stage, host Terry Crews brought in a pair of dolls intertwined together by their arms in a wagon and left them on the stage. The judges looked in awe at the two human-sized dolls, but the jaw-dropping moment came when one of the dolls looked exactly like Pasha, the contestant.

Screenshot of contestant Pasha from an episode of 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Soon, they began dancing on a music-box routine just as seen in a huge toy store. Which looked like a ballet dance at the start turned into an acrobatics routine with a lot of spinning and twirling on the stage and then on the table, however, jaws dropped when, at the end of the act, the female doll flipped her crinoline dress and revealed Pasha underneath! "You got us, didn’t you?" Cowell told Pasha. "We were all thinking this is going to be terrible, and it was actually … great. It was a great surprise," he said with a beaming smile. "I loved it. That was so surprising. I've never seen anything like this," exclaimed Vergara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasha (@pashaandaliona)

Mandel added, "Even if they tune into that (referring to his costume with two dolls hanging out of his back), you are going to freak a lot of little children out." He added, "I'm gonna start off by giving a yess." Fans also couldn't stop raving about the act. One wrote on YouTube's comment section, "I've watched hundreds of these acts and THIS ONE is by far the single, most original, eye-widening act I've ever seen. He definitely should have got the Golden Buzzer." Another added, "100% Talent, 100% Creativity, 100% Skills, 100% Entertainment = Golden Buzzer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasha (@pashaandaliona)

The third chimed in, "Knew he was both people but i could not picture how it worked until he stood up. just two minutes of my brain trying to formulate a diagram that didn't involve his spine snapping in half." "Who says 'it takes two to tango,' It is brilliant, clever and creative... I am loving it," said the fourth. A little-known fact is that the duo who performed famously go by the name 'Pasha and Aliona' and have graced many stages around the world with their unique performances, per Bluemoon Talent.