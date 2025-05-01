'AGT' judges blown away as golden buzzer winner delivered a concert-like audition: 'It was...'

"It was like being, in a good way, punched in the face by your energy, the band, all these years of frustration and you've come on her," Simon Cowell shared on 'AGT.'

Some 'AGT' performances are too good to end! During a June 2024 episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, singer Liv Warfield performed a powerful rendition of her original song named 'Stare' along with a live band. For her 'AGT' audition, Warfield was joined by nine members of a band who were seen playing different instruments like guitar, horns, brass, as well as drums. The group managed to produce a roaring sound together that left the judge, Simon Cowell, astonished. While watching the performance, Cowell's facial expressions changed a lot. At that time, Cowell went from a full jaw drop to a deep stare to experiencing immense joy and excitement after seeing the amazing reactions of the studio audience.

Following her performance, Warfield received a standing ovation from the esteemed judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Cowell. However, Cowell had one problem with Warfield's performance. As per The US Sun, Cowell went on to say, "Liv, I have a big problem - that wasn't long enough, seriously. I mean that lyric, Wrecking Ball.' I mean, that sums up how I felt just then, okay? It was like being, in a good way, punched in the face by your energy, the band, all these years of frustration, and you've come on here."

Before hitting the Golden Buzzer for the Peoria-born singer, Cowell further said, "I'm sorry. I can't give you a yes. I've got to give you one of these." Soon after, the golden confetti fell all over the stage as Cowell headed to the stage and hugged Warfield. Then, Warfield expressed her heartfelt emotions by saying, "I'm overwhelmed. Umm, so grateful. We all do it because we love it so much. We live through the music. Thank you so much."

When 'AGT' shared Warfield's audition video on YouTube, the fans of the NBC talent show couldn't stop gushing over the powerhouse vocalist. One social media user penned, "She didn’t audition. She gave a full concert. I would buy her album in a second! Can’t wait to see more." Followed by a second user who commented, "Notice how she commanded the stage AND allowed the band to shine. This is what a true leader does." Another netizen stated, "Not only would she have a golden buzzer, but her band itself would be a golden buzzer." A user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "Yeah, you could see the eye of the tiger in her eyes after Simon hit the button. Like validation for her. It was awesome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LiV Warfield (@livwarfield)

Warfield's journey on 'AGT' came to an end in the Quarterfinals after she fell short in a fan vote. According to a report by the Peoria Journal Star, Cowell was shocked by the fan voting and shared, "I'm disappointed; however, I think genuinely, regardless, I really believe great things are going to happen for you. Because you are … so amazing. I have a feeling we're going to be seeing each other again." Then, three acts, including the singer Richard Goodall, country music group Ashes & Arrows, and dog dancing act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, advanced to the semifinals. Ultimately, Goodall emerged as the winner of 'AGT' Season 19.