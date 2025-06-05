This singer won ‘American Idol’ but says the hardest part of his life was feeling ‘abandoned’ by his mom

He was just a kid when his mom walked away — years later, he won ‘American Idol’ Season 23 and finally told the truth

Jamal Roberts’ biggest feat was not his ‘American Idol’ season 23 victory but dealing with his traumatic past. The Meridian singer was often told he had pain coming through his voice, but he never shared his story until recently. On Sunday, June 1, the singer appeared on ‘The Love You Moore Show’ to speak of his past challenges. Roberts told host Willie Moore that he felt “abandoned” by his mother as his stepmom and grandmother raised him. He revealed that his dad got custody of him and his “oldest brother” when they were young.

The young boys were raised by their stepmother, Tabitha, who died during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although she was a great support until her death, Roberts admitted that he felt the pain of not having his own mother around. “What was going through my mind is, ‘Why my mom not here?’ You know? How?” he told the host. Roberts, who’s a dad to three daughters – Harmoni, Lyrik, and Gianna Grace – couldn’t make sense of the abandonment. He didn’t understand how she just “let them slip through the cracks” and let their father have full custody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

“'Cause I got kids and I’m not going to let my kids go nowhere,” he added. Roberts recalled that his mother never even visited him and his brother. “It bothers me a little bit because I know that if I was fighting for my kids, we still going to be fighting. Ain’t no giving up, I’m just saying,” he added. The ‘American Idol’ winner revealed that it was particularly hurtful when his biological mother had more kids but still kept her distance from him and his brother. Roberts tried to understand his mother’s mindset, but it didn’t make sense to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Roberts (@officialjamalroberts)

He ultimately started questioning what he and his brother did that was so wrong. “I’m like, ‘What did we do so bad to make you abandon us and then go have more kids? It does click with me, it still ain’t clicked yet,” he added. When asked what brought so much pain to his voice, Roberts revealed that he drew from his past trauma. “I pulled from abandonment. That was that — I was abandoned. I felt like I was abandoned,” the singer added. Although he felt his mother’s absence, his stepmom was fortunately a loving presence who instilled confidence in him. Growing up with an emotionally stunted father, Roberts lacked confidence, but his stepmother had great advice.

His stepmother encouraged him, saying he could do “anything” he put his mind to, and she always lent him her support. Roberts revealed that his biological mom, Kim, is back in his life and is involved in his daughters’ lives. However, he didn’t share details of their reconciliation. Moreover, the mother and son didn’t discuss why she abandoned him to begin with, and decided to bury the past. He admitted that he doesn’t “long” for knowing what happened in the past, and his mother returned. “I mean, she’s in my life now, and she’s in my kids’ life. I feel like if it was really that deep, she would have told me,” he added.