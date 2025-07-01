These founders brought baby goats to ‘Shark Tank’ and judges loved it — just not enough to invest

Despite $250K in sales, GoGo Yoga was turned down by all five Sharks

Whether it's by bringing props to the set or animals, 'Shark Tank' contestants spare no effort to win over the hearts of the Sharks during their pitches. During an episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 10, Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips, the founders of fitness club GoGo Yoga, surprised the panelists Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Alli Webb when they brought out some baby goats on the set of the ABC business program. In the episode, Kitchen and Phillips introduced the concept of goat yoga, which involves practising yoga with baby goats. Then, the duo was seeking $50,000 in exchange for 15% of their company.

The 'Shark Tank' investors were awestruck when the adorable baby goats walked on the set of the show. As per Market Realist, Greiner quipped, "Oh my God, I want to touch one," While shedding light on the snuggly setup, the GoGo Yoga founders explained, "Goga goat yoga is exactly like yoga, but with baby goats. Now I'm sure asking yourself why goat? Goats naturally like to play King of the Hill, so while you're in that downward dog pose, a goat jumps on your back. They also enjoy snuggling up on Yogi's mats. Once they get tired, or sometimes they'll come up and give you a nice little head bump to say keep going."

Greiner and Herjavec jumped out of their seats as they wanted to try out some 'GoGa Yoga' with the furry friends. Following that, Herjavec got down on all fours and tried balancing a baby goat on his back while he was in a plank position. Soon after, Phillips told Herjavec, "Robert, if you can push up into a downward-facing dog, there you go, how does it feel there's a goat on my back, that's what it feels like. We want to do a couple of standing poses if you're up for it."

Later on, the Sharks also tried the one-legged 'tree pose' with the tiny goats. Then, Kitchen and Phillips shared with the Sharks that so far, they have received positive feedback from the customers. The entrepreneur duo further elaborated, "A lot of the time, we have people come to our classes and say this is exactly what I needed after a stressful week, or I just had a death in the family, and this really helped me cope." Coming down to the numbers, Kitchen and Phillips stated that the cost of one session per person ranges between $25 and $30. Along with this, they also confessed that they made $250,000 in sales despite organizing classes in small and confined spaces, at times without electricity.

Herjavec was the first Shark to back out due to the competition in the market. Soon after, Cuban also dropped out because he felt that yoga was niche-based and lacked expansion. Greiner and Webb also refused to invest in GoGo Yoga since the pitch didn't align with professional services. At last, O'Leary also declined, and he told Kitchen and Phillips, "I'd rather eat goat and put it in my portfolio. I'm out." At the end, Kitchen and Phillips walked away with no deal. As per Health Digest, GoGa Yoga still operates from a studio in Texas and offers yoga classes to its customers daily.