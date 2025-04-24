Not sure what we just watched on ‘AGT’ — but it involved a contestant eerily morphing into all four judges

It’s not every day someone wears your face on national TV — but this ‘AGT’ act pulled it off

Enishi, who hails from Japan, appeared on 'AGT' Season 18, with a unique act that left the judges speechless. He started the act by donning Heidi Klum's face mask, followed by Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. With each change, the judges looked so real that even they couldn't keep their jaws from falling. As soon as the act ended. Vergara commented, "That was creepy," But also added, "I don't think we look that cute, but you are cute." Madel shared, "I think it's original, something I've never seen before. I liked it."

Klum also added, "Super original, never seen it before, I love love love loved it." Cowell went next, "I really liked the act, however, I just didn't feel like it had the WOW factor for me." Enishi walked out of the auditions with 3 yeses. Fans also had a field day, flooding the YouTube comments section. One fan joked, "Three guys got together, got drunk, and one said: 'I bet we can get on stage in front of millions - without a shred of clothing on!" And the other two were like: "Hell yeah, let's do it!" Another added, "Anyone notice how so many of these are from Japan? Such a talented country!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enishi (@enishifacechange)

However, Enishi was not the only performer who had quick-change skills. 'AGT' Season 19 Finalist Solange Kardinally also impressed the judges with her quick-change attire act. She is also a Guinness World Record holder for achieving 25 transformations in one minute. Speaking of which, Mandel told, "It's amazing what goes into it. You only have one week, people prepare their whole lives to create. I have friends who are magicians, they can’t just make stuff appear, they have to create it, and you create all your own stuff,” he said. “You create the magic, and I think there’s so much room for a female quick-change artist. As Simon said last week, I see you as a Vegas show, you can go all the way. I hope you do!" Cowell also gave her a yes, propelling her to the Live Shows, as reported by NBC.

Ahead of her, another contestant, Léa Kyle AKA Quick-Change Magician, left a mark on the judges with her act in season 16. Mandel told Kyle, "We have seen many quick-changing artists before, but there has been none like you, you fly in thin air, from hanger to you, it's like magic." He added, "Your presentation is beautiful." Cowell mentioned, "Normally when we see these kinds of acts, there are always two people and the music is terrible, this was like, very very cool!"

He further added, "You have amazing showmanship. You are world-class." Heidi Klum also didn't hold back and said, "I loved it too, I mean you are doing real magic." Klum continued, "It was absolutely incredible, flawless, you know how much I love fashion, and I feel like." Cowell confirmed, "No." Klum eventually concluded with, "I think you should go straight to the finals," before slamming the golden buzzer.