After a tragic hockey death, this teen CEO walked into 'Shark Tank' with gear that might prevent the next one

In less than two years, the company made a staggering $326,000 in sales and became one of the hot-selling products in the USA.

'Shark Tank' is all about taking chances, and with seasoned entrepreneurs like Mark Cuban, it has only proved that taking the right chance can do more than just make money and create a real change in the world. A similar scenario occurred when a father-son duo pitched their company, Duzter Hockey, in Season 16 to the Sharks, which included Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Rashaun Williams. Martin A Negron and his son, Martin E. Negron, an avid hockey player, founded their company after noticing a major gap in protective gear for the sport.

Despite the booming market, they realized that many products failed to adequately cover vulnerable areas like the neck, arms, and legs. Determined to change that, the duo devised an innovative solution: Duzter Hockey. Duzter Hockey is the only brand that offers high-performance, cut-resistant compression-based layers to make the sport safer for hockey players. They also filled another major gap in the market by manufacturing protective gear not just for adults, but for kids of all ages. During the pitch, Martin E. introduced himself as the CEO of the company and asked for $200,000 for a 10% equity stake.

The duo shared some of the apparel samples with the Sharks and explained how it works. "The cut protection is rated A1 through A5, with A5 used as a standard for hockey players," Martin A said, before adding, "And all of our products are A5 level." They invited Williams for the demonstration to prove the effectiveness of their product. They first asked Williams to cut a pool noodle with the skate, which he did quite easily. However, when challenged to slice through a noodle using Duzter Hockey’s protective gear, even after several strong attempts, the gear held firm, leaving the Sharks impressed.

John Daymond quipped, "I didn't know it was that dangerous." Shark Mark Cuban recalled a tragic incident from earlier that year when a hockey player lost his life in a lethal accident. Martin A. added that after the tragedy, their inventory sold out within just two days, further proving their mettle in the market. He also shared that the USP of their product is that it is polymer-based and, unlike Kevlar, which is widely used in the market, it does not change its properties under extreme hot and humid conditions. He also revealed they have made a jaw-dropping $326,000 in sales in less than two years and have filed 3 patent applications to protect their unique product. However, Kevin O'Leary remained unconvinced and suggested selling their technology to big giants who have already reigned in the market for 30 years.

But Martin wasn't the one to give up and replied, "That's not going to stop us," and told the Sharks that they were already in a deal with 6 NHL testing teams, but he failed to get the Sharks on board. Both O'Leary and Greiner doubted their ability to scale, while Williams and John bowed out due to a lack of knowledge in the field. However, Cuban took a chance and stepped up, but asked for 20% equity in the business. The founder tried to negotiate, but Cuban stood firm. In the end, they sealed the deal at $200,000 for 20% equity with Cuban.

According to their official website, the company now also manufactures other sportswear offerings and claims that their protective apparel has been worn on NHL ice since 2023 and in 2025. The company’s flagship product line, Duzter Armor, was also recognized as one of the Hot Products by USA Hockey Magazine, as reported by Shark Tank Recap.