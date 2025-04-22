Sofía Vergara brought a someone special to ‘AGT’ — and fans have never been so impressed

Adoring Sofia Vergara's cute pet, one fan said, "This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen."

Sofia Vergara never ceased to make headlines on 'AGT,' whether it was for giving a bizarre act the Golden Buzzer or her reaction to one of the most chilling acts on stage; she has never stayed away from the limelight. But this time it's for a furry reason. During season 19 of 'AGT,' Sofia Vergara was handed over her cute puppy, Amore. According to NBC, Vergara adopted Amore in 2024, and the 'Modern Family' actress admitted that the dog helped her recover from a debilitating knee injury. The outlet also reported that having her pup on the 'AGT' show during the quarter semi-finals also helped Vergara keep calm and relax before judging the most daring acts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Fans also enjoyed the moment; one posted on Instagram, "Omg!!! Adorable!!!" Another wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen." The third jokingly added, "The new AGT judge for 2025?" Things got more cutesy when Amore was found making friends backstage with Hurricane and his trainer, Adrian Stoica, the season 18 winner. Stoica, too, posted pictures from the meet-up, writing on Instagram, "Hurricane and Amore posing session in the @agt backstage. This little girl is such a #cutiepie, and she really speaks Italian! So this is me among 3 divas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Stoica (@adrianstoica.dogcoach)

Turns out, it's not only Vergara who has puppy fever. Per The Things, Simon Cowell too once admitted his love for dogs to Glamour in 2015: "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life. Squiddly, Diddly, and, now, Freddie are hugely important members of my family — and even the thought of any dog being mistreated sickens me."

Amore is indeed Vergara's furry love, but it's not the actress's first dip into pet parenthood. According to People, she and her husband had initially adopted another dog named Bubbles. But the duo didn't share the same chemistry. Speaking of Bubbles, Vergara said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' "She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," Vergara told host Jimmy Fallon. "She arrived at the house, and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe (her husband), and that's all she wants to do."

She also added, "She's after him all day long, harassing him. It's an obsession this dog has with him. It's horrific; she hates me. She's super mean to me. She bites me! She's not that cute in person." Sharing her struggles to befriend Bubbles, Vergara also shared with Fallon that she made her husband a Bubbles-themed birthday cake, thinking, "I wanted to make him happy because, you know, that's his baby." The Colombian actress then told Fallon, "I have to say, he treats her like she's a little daughter he has. But she insists on, you know, behaving like a concubine or like a mistress or something," she continued. "She sleeps with him. She gets angry when I walk into the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."