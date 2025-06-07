'AGT' contestant hits showstopping notes without moving her lips — 'All That Jazz' will never sound the same

"I've done three different tours, shows, over the last seven years since I won, so it's been an incredible ride so far," Darci Lynne shared.

'America's Got Talent' Season 12 winner Darci Lynne is still winning hearts with her singing skills! A few months back, Lynne took to her Instagram page and shared a video showcasing a closed-mouth rendition of 'All That Jazz' from the musical 'Chicago. Then, Lynne simply captioned the post, "Who do you think won?!" In the video, the fans also got to witness the funny banter between Lynne and her puppet pal Petunia. As per NBC, Lynne said, "Guys, it's honestly been a while since me and Petunia have done a sing-off," to which Petunia responded, "Yeah, too long since I've humbled her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A R C I L Y N N E ! (@itsdarcilynne)

Soon after, Lynne began singing the opening words of 'All That Jazz,' flaunting her remarkable inflections and tone, which made her a fan favorite on 'AGT.' At the end of the video, Lynne's puppet Petunia stole the limelight by nailing the high notes. All the fans were stunned to see Lynne hit the hardest notes even with her mouth closed. At one point, Petunia couldn't stop raving over her vocals and went on to say, "Uh-huh, yeah. Take that."

Then, the fans flooded the comments section of the post with beautiful messages praising Lynne and her puppet. One social media user penned, "Love you guys so much—you’re both amazing." Another one penned, "Haha, Darcy. You always crack me up. You have amazing talent." One fan wrote, "Darci is wonderful. That you brought Petunia up. I hope you all have a blessed day, because I know you all will sound awesome." A netizen commented, "I love this and think you are so talented! I’ve shown my 7-year-old some of your first shows, and he loves your talent too."

It's been a long time since Lynne first stepped on the 'AGT' stage in Season 12 and clinched the winner's title of the NBC talent competition. During a 2024 interview with Parade magazine, Lynne revealed how winning 'America's Got Talent' boosted her career. "Oh, my gosh. Well, it changed my life completely. I went on the road first thing when I turned 13 after the show, and I traveled to all 50 states before I turned 18. I've done three different tours and shows over the last seven years since I won, so it's been an incredible ride so far," Lynne told the media outlet.

Lynne further elaborated, "I've gotten to do amazing, amazing things. I've reached so many people with this out-of-the-box talent; it's been amazing. And now I have the luxury of exploring other avenues of entertainment, like writing music. That's something I've come to be really, really passionate about, so I'm really on that road right now." At the moment, Lynne is busy with her 'Up Close and Personal U.S. tour.' On May 3, Lynne shared an update about her tour on her Instagram page by writing, "NEW DATES ADDED!!! We’ve added some more cities through the end of the year. Be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out." Fans can grab the tickets for Lynne's concert from her official website.