Michael Bublé’s words to Charli D’Amelio on ‘DWTS’ didn’t sit right with viewers: 'Why would he?'

"I actually wrote this down: effortless, mesmerizing, and expressively erotic. That was so beautiful," Michael Bublé told Charli D'Amelio.

Michael Bublé's inappropriate comment to 'DWTS' contestant Charli D'Amelio caused a stir online. During an October 2022 episode of 'Dancing With The Stars,' D'Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas performed a Foxtrot routine which was set to guest judge Bublé's cover of the hit song, 'Fever.' Following their performance, D'Amelio and Ballas stood in front of the judging panel as they awaited their results. According to the Express, when Bublé was asked to give his feedback on the act, the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker shocked everyone by saying, "I'm not telling you this, Charli, because I want you to love me like you love Len (Goodman)."

The Canadian singer-songwriter didn't stop there as he further added, "But I actually wrote this down: effortless, mesmerizing, and expressively erotic. That was so beautiful.” Soon after, many viewers of the ABC dance competition rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) and slammed Bublé for his inappropriate remark to the then-18-year-old TikTok sensation. One user said, "What in the To Catch a Predator is Michael Bublé talking about?! “Expressively erotic” is a phrase I never want to hear again. Especially in regard to an 18-year-old."

Another person penned, "Did Michael Bublé just call Charli "expressively erotic"...? like wtf." A user tweeted, "Does Michael Bublé know Charli D’Amelio is 18? Because why would he say that lmao?" Followed by a fourth user who commented, "I love watching Charli dance so much, but I also love watching her take compliments from the judges. You can tell she just wants to throw up and cry out of joy lol (and in the case of Michael Bublé calling her erotic, throw up only hahahaha), and she's so humble about her talent."

As per Parade magazine, judge Derek Hough gushed over D'Amelio and Ballas' foxtrot routine and went on to say, “This is no exaggeration. I'm not even kidding when I say that was the best quality foxtrot I literally have ever seen on this show. The rise and fall, the texture, the resistance in the body, the musicality, the constant choreography, the look—every single thing about it. I would give that a 12 if I could!” The other judges also praised D'Amelio and Ballas. Len Goodman quipped, "I just want to speak about one element of this dance that I rarely speak about because I never see it—beautiful swing and sway throughout the dance. Honestly, it was just fantastic.”

On the other hand, Bruno Tonioli raved over the duo's performance by saying, "I was delirious. You sent me into dance ecstasy. If I had an hour, I would explain why. We keep saying the foxtrot is like [being] on the crest of a wave. There's hardly any effort that is visible. You had that. Plus, you put all my favorite—you clever guy—classic jazz [steps]. Charli looked like one of my favorite dancers in the world, Ann Reinking. That's a compliment bigger than the ballroom.” At last, Carrie Ann Inaba said, “I am so proud of you because, of everyone, I think in a strange way this competition may be hardest for you because you are so good, because it seems so effortless to make us love you that way and draw us in with that emotionality, that finesse—every line was like a masterpiece.”