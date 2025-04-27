This acrobatic cat group on ‘AGT’ just proved two things: they’re talented, and they call the shots

These talented cats jumped through hoops, climbed poles, and even refused to perform — but we loved every second of it!

Cats are masters of agility, and it was proven on live TV! During a May 2018 episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 13, a group of felines called the Savitsky Cats took over the stage of the NBC talent competition and stunned the judges with their outstanding acrobatics routine. During their act, the furry pets jumped through the ropes, rolled cylinders with the help of their paws, and frolicked over each other's backs playfully with a little assistance from two humans as the esteemed judges watched in astonishment. At one point, during the act, one cat crossed a barre pole upside down, meanwhile another one climbed the pole by using only its front legs.

Later in the act, one of the cats refused to take part in one of the final tricks. According to a report by Us Weekly, judge Mel B playfully remarked, "Nope, doesn’t want to do it." While sharing her thoughts on the whole situation, host Tyra Banks quipped, “Cats are like, ‘When I feel like it.’” With a bit of cheer from the judges as well as the studio audience, the feline eventually performed the final trick.

At the end of the act, one of the cats climbed all the way to the pole, and after reaching the top, the feline daringly jumped off. After the jump, the cat safely landed on a pillow. Following the act, judge Simon Cowell quipped, "Just to be clear, those are real cats." On the other hand, when Howie Mandel was asked to share his thoughts on the cat act, he went on to say, "I loved it. You did exactly what we asked you here on 'America's Got Talent' to do. You stepped it up, but one almost didn't dance that was this close to being a catastrophe."

Soon after, guest judge Martina McBride chimed in, "I loved it. There was so much to see. It was thrilling to watch. I can't imagine how much work has gone into training those cats. They are cute cats." Heidi Klum exclaimed, "I also, of course, think it is incredible that you can do this with cats. You put on a real show, and this is what this is all about. So you're perfect." At last, Mel shared, "I really liked it cause it made me smile, feel all warm and fuzzy."

However, Cowell asked Svitlana and her daughter, Marina, the owner of the cats, "I'm just curious where would you like to be if you and your cats won the show," to which the duo responded, "We hope to create our cat theatre in America." Shortly afterward, Cowell said, "I think you can go further than just a cat theatre. I see this as a TV show, even like a cat soap opera or something." Cheekily, Mandel suggested a name for the cat show, "These are the days of our cats," as his fellow judges and the audience all burst into laughter. Cowell further added, "It was great, you did well, only 7x go through out of 80. We will see and talk about you later. Congratulations."