Miley Cyrus was in the middle of major ‘Voice’ drama and it all started with Adam Levine: 'He can't...'

Things once got messy behind the scenes of ‘The Voice’ — and Miley Cyrus was right in the middle

Miley Cyrus has to be one of the most beloved coaches on 'The Voice.' The 'Flowers' singer, who joined the singing reality show as a coach in Season 11, had a great rapport with the fellow coaches. However, there have been times when Cyrus grabbed major attention for feuding with Adam Levine. The alleged feud was so hyped that the fans even rallied in opposition to Cyrus's return in Season 13.

American singer Miley Cyrus performs on stage during a show at Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia (Image Source: Getty Images for MC| Photo by Guillermo Legaria)

Following her thunderous success as a coach in Season 11, it was announced that the singer will return for Season 13. However, 'The Voice' viewers made it clear they weren't happy about Cyrus returning, despite NBC confirming her comeback. This reportedly stemmed from a tense backstage feud with fellow 'The Voice' coaches Levine and Blake Shelton, making for what insiders called the "nastiest season ever." According to RadarOnline.com, the clashes had gone on for weeks, with a source revealing, "Miley is saying she refuses to be beaten by the old men!" Her competitive spirit seemed to fuel the tension behind the scenes.

The sources further revealed that "Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever." The feeling was reportedly mutual. Despite the drama, Cyrus was set to return for Season 13, but the insider claimed Levine was so fed up that "Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it," as per RadarOnline.com. Fans also took to social media expressing disappointment, with some even saying they would not watch the season because of her return.

A fan said on X, "@NBCTheVoice Not watching The Voice again until Miley is gone!" While another shared, "Not watching as long as Miley Cyrus is on. Haven't missed an episode or season til now." In a similar vein, a fan shared, "Not watching as long as attention w***e Miley is on." A fan said, "Well the show will get cancelled . The ratings are down and really bad !!" Another agitated netizen said, "Boo boo will not watch until Miley not there #boycottmiley and #boycottthevoice."

@NBCTheVoice Not watching The Voice again until Miley is gone! — Larry Breeding (@LHBLOJacket) November 22, 2016

Following Season 13, Cyrus confirmed she’s stepping away from 'The Voice.' The 'Hannah Montana' star revealed on 'The Howard Stern Show' that she’s officially "done" with the NBC talent show for now, as per Inquisitr. When Stern asked about her future with the show, Cyrus said, "So, I'm done," while also noting it may not be permanent, as she said, "This is not my last season maybe forever, but this season I don't have any more seasons lined up."

She further explained that while fellow coaches Levine and Shelton—both long-running fixtures on the show—were confirmed for the next cycle alongside newcomer Kelly Clarkson, she had no intention of joining them. Cyrus also shared about her next chapter, saying, "I'm just wondering what else I can do. How could I use my years [with] the most value?" Stern then suggested a tour supporting her album 'Younger Now.' Cyrus didn't confirm any plans but seemed open to exploring new creative outlets after her time on the spinning red chair.