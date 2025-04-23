Adam Levine posed as a contestant during ‘The Voice’ auditions — and it went as expected

"I did hit my button, that's just cuz I wanted to see what the freak looked like," Blake Shelton said.

Adam Levine was featured as a coach on 'The Voice' from 2011 to 2019 and made an impactful comeback for season 27. In 2015, the leadman of Maroon 5 took the opportunity to surprise fellow coaches with an impromptu blind audition. "I'm so terrified, oh my God!" he muttered while pretending to be a nervous contestant on stage. Levine then performed a powerful rendition of Elton John's hit track 'Tiny Dancer.' Christina Aguilera was the first among the coaches to turn her chair, grooving to the 'Sugar' hitmaker's soothing voice.

Blake Shelton followed next, and last was Pharrell Williams. "Come on, Adam, don't be a holdout," Levine spoke for himself, directing the attention towards his unturned chair in mock protest. At that point, Williams walked over to the 'Payphone' singer's chair and pressed the button on his behalf. With all four chair turns now complete, Levine belted the rest of the soul rock without any interruption. "You all. Right, so now I get to pick a coach all," he joked, referring to the defining moment when a contestant eyes the best mentor. Shelton silently pointed to himself, while Aguilera and Williams sat amused.

Adam Levine at NBC's 'The Voice' season 7 at Universal CityWalk on November 24, 2014, in Universal City, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason LaVeris)

"Right, I've got to say I've got to go with my gut here. I got to go with, uh, Christina," Levine mocked while giving the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker a high-five. "I think there are some potential things that need a little bit of tweaking and fine-tuning, but that's nothing that I can't handle as a coach, and we're going to work on some things. I could be able to take Adam to the very end," Aguilera said during the confessional, pretending Levine was a real contestant. "From all the performances we saw today, they were all great except for one. Some guy named Adam Levine felt the need to try to audition for us, and I did hit my button; that's just because I wanted to see what the freak looked like," Shelton hilariously added.

In 2011, Levine and Aguilera performed 'Moves Like a Jagger,' a chart-bursting track from Maroon 5, on the reality talent show. Meanwhile, Levine confessed to E! News that he felt the "stars were aligned perfectly" for him to make a comeback on the show. “I just felt like it was time,” he told Will Marfuggi in an exclusive. “I had some time to reflect and do my thing and be with my family. I was ready to do it, then the stars aligned, and here I am.” Levine left 'The Voice' in 2019, citing personal reasons. The 'Animals' singer wanted to focus on his growing family with wife Behati Prinsloo.

“It's funny, I actually didn't miss it while I was gone,” he acknowledged about his return. “But I became more nostalgic about it once I came back.” “I feel like no time has passed, but then it also feels so different in an amazing way,” the OG mentor said while reflecting on his bond with fellow coaches. “I'm just super happy and pumped. I love these guys so much.”