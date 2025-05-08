Reba McEntire had the most heartfelt surprise for her 'Voice' successor: 'Show those boys...'

Reba McEntire was a powerhouse coach on 'The Voice' who guided talented artists from seasons 24 to 26. Asher HaVon from her team won season 25, making her the winning mentor in her second season. However, McEntire's previous commitments to film the NBC sitcom 'Happy's Place' caused her to take a hiatus from the show for season 27. Given her knack for sentimental values, the country music queen dropped a sweet gesture for her successor. She left a handwritten letter for Kelsea Ballerini, who is all set to occupy the red seat in her absence.

"Dear Kelsea, I heard you would be the new coach this season, and I'm just so excited for you. It's up to you to keep country alive on the show, and I know you'll do a terrific job," McEntire wrote. "Now go out there and show those boys who's the boss," she encouraged the five-time Grammy nominee. The 'I'm a Survivor' hitmaker also left her crown as a "little good luck charm in case you need it." Ballerini was touched by the kind gesture and expressed, "I feel so fancy," after acquiring the legendary headpiece, as per People.

Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini at CMA Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jason Davis)

McEntire and Ballerini have collaborated before; they performed at the 2017 51st Country Music Association Awards. The pair gave an electrifying performance of the hit track 'Legends' from Ballerini's second LP, 'Unapologetic.' The 'Cowboys Cry Too' hitmaker gushed over her association with McEntire. She also confessed to being a huge fan of the seasoned singer, as per ABC15. “It is so not casual; I’m a fan before I’m an artist,” Ballerini said. “We practiced but also went to dinner; that was her idea," 'The Voice' coach revealed. “She is such a pro; she is always just calm because she has done it before.” McEntire also supported the release of Ballerini's new album back then.

"My #CMAawards duet buddy @KelseaBallerini has a new album out today! Check it out!" she tweeted on X. Meanwhile, Ballerini referred to her fellow coaches as "her brothers." "Joining @nbcthevoice as the new coach tonight. I’ve gained three brothers, been continually inspired by the talent this season, and enjoyed every second of this journey so far," she captioned an Instagram post announcing her new role. A source exclusively told Life & Style Magazine that McEntire has been passing on advice to the young star about handling the pressures of being in the spotlight as a dedicated coach.

“She loved her time on The Voice and learned a lot, and she’s all about passing on the knowledge," the source said. "She knows Kelsea is a professional; it’s not like she thinks she needs schooling, but at the same time, she’s always been appreciative when anyone helped her in the past, so she’s paying that forward,” the source added. On the other hand, Ballerini expressed her gratitude for being able to connect with an iconic country artist and learn the tricks of the trade. On a concluding note, the source disclosed that the 'Peter Pan' singer is completely in awe of her veteran mentor and aims to be just like her.