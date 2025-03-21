Meghan Markle made a brutal four-word dig at the Royal Family in her new Netflix series

"It is her subtly roasting the Royal Family. This isn't made for us. This is made for like 30 people in that castle," comedian Whitney Cumming said.

Meghan Markle has successfully re-launched her career, lifestyle, and brand with the Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan.' The Duchess of Sussex is now looking forward to entertaining more of her A-list Hollywood friends in the second season. However, she did not forget to take a swipe at the royal family while promoting her culinary skills. During the first episode with her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, the 'Suits' star took a sly dig. “He has just been in my life for the before, during, and after, shall we say…” she said, referring to her timeline with her husband Prince Harry. As per The Royal Observer, Markle's cryptic comment directly gave a glimpse of her past, present, and future.

Like the marriage vow—' better or for worse'—Markle's four-word jab highlighted her turbulent royal journey with the Duke. "For the before", meant how her life had been before she met the royal. "During" meant how it was scrutinized while they dated and got married. And finally, "and after" meant the criticism faced after they stepped down from royal duties. "Shall we say," pointed to the independent lifestyle enjoyed after the highly publicized exit. During the segment, the Duchess displayed her DIY skills and ended up creating a jar of homemade bath salts while also preparing a tray of decadent crudités. “Every time I come to your house, I always gain 10 pounds,” Martin gushed.

Meanwhile, many critics felt that the new series was aimed at trolling the British royal family. "I don't think she cares if you like the show. This has nothing to do with making a good show. It is just her subtly roasting the royal family. This isn't made for us. This is made for like 30 people in that castle. That's all she's doing," comedian Whitney Cummings accused Markle in a review video on X. She wasn't the only one who called out the e-royal; comedian Christina Pazsitzky also labeled the show 'inauthentic' and 'fake.'. A long-time supporter of the Sussexes, comedian Katherine Ryan couldn't believe that her favorite idol had turned into a lifestyle promoter, bashing the royal family indirectly.

As per the Daily Mail, Ryan stated that Markle appeared unimpressive in a "very manicured and very forced" act, adding, "She is very Hollywood—even for me—and I don't like that in people." The stand-up comedian also said it "does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was" and that "details about her childhood change and don't add up." Markle had earlier tried to compete with King Charles's Highgrove jam produce with her own American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam. As per Express, Jennie Bond, a royal expert, revealed back then that the Crown was in no mood to rival with the Duchess.

"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan’s products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate." Bond went on to explain to OK! that the royals have been producing organic products for ages, "I really don’t think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team," she concluded. Meanwhile, Markle has re-invented her brand as 'As Ever' and claims to come up with the best American organic produce.