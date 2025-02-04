'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer defends Markle again—claims new Netflix series will show Duchess' true self

The official trailer showcased Markle preparing decadent meals with her Hollywood friends.

Having quit acting in 2018 and subsequently royal duties in 2020, Meghan Markle has tried her hand at several business ventures. In 2014, the Duchess of Sussex launched her premium lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard.' However, that unfortunately didn't take off as intended. The ex-royal now plans to promote her products via a new Netflix cookery series titled 'With Love, Meghan.' The official trailer showcased Markle preparing decadent meals with her Hollywood friends. While many have dubbed it another clout move, Markle's 'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer believes it to be an 'authentic' move. “What I'm so excited about is that people will really get an authentic look at the woman that I love and know,” Spencer told People magazine while attending the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert last month.

She added, “You're gonna learn a lot...I learned a lot from her and she actually gets to teach me something on the show. I'm just so grateful...It's really from her heart. It really is with love.” The 'Suits' star is all set to appear alongside A-listers— the likes of comedian Mindy Kaling, Korean-American chef Roy Choi, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, and chef Alice. The limited series was slated to release on January 15 but has been postponed to a later date given the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage at EAN University on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Diego Cuevas)

The ex-royal penned a statement earlier last month thanking the streaming giant for pushing her series to a later date for a good cause. It read, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.” The Sussex brand also includes the Archewell Foundation and major deals with Spotify. According to People magazine, Markle had successfully managed 'TheTig' a lifestyle brand that was launched in 2014 but shut down in 2017. “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote on the blog.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity." In 2023 she also invested in a women-owned business called Clevr Blends, an instant latte brand. Sales skyrocketed to six million after Markle helmed the project as the “first investor, adviser, and biggest Clevr advocate.” The ex-royals have also invested in a financial service company called Ethic as 'impact partners.'

Coming back to Spencer, the actress has remained close friends with Markle since they first met on the sets of their legal drama in 2011. The 'Cowboys & Aliens' actress recently defended her best friend from negative press. She refuted claims that Markle has a 'cold and withholding' demeanor and creates an awful work environment for her staff. “It’s very painful as a friend,” Spencer told Page Six. She stressed, “She is the most glorious human being on the planet, and so we just have to get behind her and support her.”