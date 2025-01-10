Meghan Markle was allegedly not allowed to say certain words by Royal Family while filming 'Suits'

“But the security and all that stuff,” Aaron Korsh said about royal family restrictions while filming ‘Suits’.

After playing Rachel Zane on the popular legal drama 'Suits,' Meghan Markle became well-known. However, her departure from the show in 2017 after becoming engaged to Prince Harry disappointed her fans. News of a 'Suits' spinoff rekindled hopes for her return, but it appears to be out of the question. Meanwhile, it was recently disclosed that Markle was subject to restrictions on specific dialogues following intervention by the Royal Family, which resulted in the removal of certain phrases from the script. Aaron Korsh, the creator of the series, acknowledged that while he was initially excited about Markle's royal romance, it obstructed the backstage creative process.

Meghan Markle at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bryan Bedder)

While the Royal Family mostly stayed out of 'Suits' production, there were moments when their influence blocked certain creative choices the showrunners wanted to pursue. Korsh said, “It was a little irritating.” As reported by Ladbible, he shared an instance and said, "Look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word 'poppycock.' Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, 'It’s poppycock'."

Korsh continued, "So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the Royal Family did not want her saying the word." The creator suspected the Royals intervened out of concern that a particular line might be edited down to simply “c*ck.” Ironically, they seemed perfectly content when the script swapped it for “bulls**t.” Talking about this initial reaction to Markle's relationship with Harry, Korsh said, "Yeah! I mean, your initial reaction is, like, 'We’re dating a prince!' (Laughs.) But the security and all that stuff, we shot in Toronto and the writers room was in L.A., so other people were dealing with that."

When asked how the Royal Family obtained the scripts, the creator explained that while he didn’t recall the exact process, he knew they were reading them because he received direct feedback. He confessed that, as a showrunner, his initial reaction to any restriction on creative freedom was frustration. However, he also shared what he cherished most about 'Suits'. Each of the six original characters was beloved by some and disliked by others, creating a dynamic that resonated with diverse audiences, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Korsh credited the success of 'Suits' to several things, including the popularity of the show's pilot clip on TikTok and Netflix's wide reach. He also acknowledged the indisputable Markle effect. In contrast to the international superstar she eventually became, Markle was a young actress back then with little public awareness when he cast her in the character of Zane. She became well-known over the run of the show, and in 2018 she married Harry. Korsh and several of Markle's 'Suits' co-stars were there for the royal wedding.