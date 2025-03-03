Jimmy Fallon praised for not bringing up one topic during Ariana Grande's interview: "He's such a..."

Jimmy Fallon wins praise for avoiding questions about Ariana Grande’s drastic weight loss during her 2024 appearance on 'The Tonight Show'

It seems like Jimmy Fallon doesn't believe in discussing controversial topics just to get some extra views! In a June 2024 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Ariana Grande joined the host to promote her album 'Eternal Sunshine' and the film 'Wicked'. However, being a gentleman, Fallon carefully avoided any mention of her weight loss, changed appearance, or even her affair scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater at the time.

Speaking of Ariana's album, Fallon said, "The album which kind of came, 'Eternal Sunshine.' It kind of came off as a surprise to the fans, including me, who studies every move you make. I'm like, 'When are you going to put an album out?' I thought you were gonna do it after 'Wicked.'" Grande quipped, "I did, too. I thought that as well. Um, I didn't but you know. When the strike happened, I went home to see my family, of course, first and foremost I went to see nona and my dad and my family and um, after that, I booked a week in the studio, and I asked the brilliant Max Martin if he wanted to come be with me, and we had this week in the studio. It was the just the two of us and by the end of week, we had you know five songs that are on the album and he was like, 'Just keep going and I'll come back in a month' and it just came out that way."

Fallon further gushed over Grande and exclaimed, "You can't stop, though. It's part of you. It's in you, and you're such a pro." As the episode moved further, Fallon and Grande also talked about the music video of the song 'The Boy Is Mine'. Talking about the video, Grande shared, "The video stars Penn Badgley, who I've been a fan of my entire life, so it was just so amazing to work with him. I'm such a fan. He's such a good guy. Super honored to have him." To which, Fallon said, "'The Boy is Mine' comes out tomorrow and call all of your favorite stations and request the song, as well." Grande was in awe of Fallon's sweet gesture and uttered, "Oh, wow. Thank you," as per RollingStone.

After the episode aired, fans praised Fallon for not asking any controversial or personal questions to Grande and making her feel comfortable. One user wrote, "I have always loved Jimmy's interviews more than anyone's they are like best friends and Jimmy always speaks so kindly of her and to her and you can tell he genuinely loves having a conversation with her, and he's like such a fangirl! love this era so much <3 so special" Another fan stated, "This is the most happiest I've seen Ari with any host! I love the way he's is so attentive and complimenting to ariana and ariana is just so grateful for the love she receives and the t shirt exchange in the end ugghhh I'm so in awe 🥹 I absolutely love this." A third user chimed in, "I can most definitely look at her & tell how happy she truly is to be around Jimmy. It’s so so so so refreshing & great to know that Jimmy really makes Ariana so comfortable & extremely happy." Another fan commented, "My cheeks hurt from smiling the whole time! From her genuine kindness and appreciation for life’s blessings, to how Jimmy clearly so truly does what he can to support her (and is clearly a fan), it was the dose of goodness i needed. LOVE THIS!"

Grande has been in the spotlight for quite some time due to her changed appearance. In December 2024, she took to TikTok to address the speculation about her weight loss. “You have talked a lot about it (her body) over the past decade or longer, so I’d like to join in this time. I know personally, for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy. Healthy can look different," Grande said, according to Newsweek. Additionally, Grande candidly added, "Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. So, be gentle with each other and with yourselves."